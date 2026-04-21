Pacific Submarine Force hosts 2026 Undersea Warfare Commanders’ Conference

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 8, 2026) — Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, center, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, provides opening remarks to various leaders during the 2026 Undersea Warfare Commanders’ Conference (USWCC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 8, 2026. First held in 2018, this year’s conference theme was “Shaping the future: Moving forward quickly and collaboratively to assure our combined advantage in the undersea domain.” The USWCC conference included submarine force representatives from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. The multi-day event included briefings from each partner nation focused on force employment, combat readiness, interoperability, and integration of emerging technology such as unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 21, 2026) - Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) hosted the 2026 Undersea Warfare Commanders’ Conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 8-10, 2026.

Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, SUBPAC commander, welcomed allied and partner nation submarine force counterparts and representatives to the conference, held at SUBPAC Headquarters.

"Undersea warfare is a team effort. We train and operate closely with allies and partners, through exercises like Rim of the Pacific, Sea Dragon, and Silent Shark, to deter aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific," said Cavanaugh. "This annual conference is another key venue for leaders from the Pacific Submarine Force and our valued and capable partners to build trust and increase submarine force interchangeability and shared understanding."

The 2026 USWCC featured submarine force representatives from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, French Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, and Republic of Singapore Navy. Participants exchanged briefings on recent submarine force operations, discussed how to integrate emerging technology in the undersea environment, and brainstormed how to optimize communication and collaboration between each nation’s force.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivered opening remarks for the conference, discussing the challenges of undersea warfare and the importance of interoperability and cohesion between partner nation undersea warfare units.

"Our ability to prevail is enhanced with collective strength and seamless interoperability in the undersea domain. USWCC supercharges the teamwork that maintains our combined advantage,” said Koehler. “Together, we will innovate quickly and collaboratively—and we will define our dominance under the seas for decades to come."

Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, emphasized the advantage of interoperability with partner nations in all warfare domains. "Dominance in the undersea demands excellence in all domains—undersea, surface, air, and space,” said Reifsteck.“Full integration and cooperation of our allies dramatically increases our capacity, resilience, efficiency and reach in the undersea domain by using expertise from each partner at the time and place of need and makes me fully confident in our advantage to make sure the undersea supports a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe.