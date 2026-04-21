NAVIFOR Highlights Information Warfare Capabilities and Readiness at Sea Air Space 2026

Photo By Robert Fluegel | Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), participated in the 2026 Sea Air and Space exposition panel discussion, “Forging the Fight: TYCOM Leadership in Readiness, Modernization, and Warfighting Integration” moderated by Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Vice Adm. Vernazza was joined by other U.S. Navy Type Commanders, Vice Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Naval Submarine Forces, Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic, and Rear Adm. Richard Brophy, Commander Naval Forces Atlantic, to discuss how the Navy is preparing its forces for integrated, all-domain conflicts. The Sea Air and Space exposition serves as a forum for engagement between military leaders, sailors, and industry partners on topics including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and secure cloud computing. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel / RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD –Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) showcased the critical role of Information Warfare (IW) in modern naval operations during the Sea Air Space 2026 exposition.

Speaking alongside counterparts leading the Navy’s surface, air, and submarine forces on a Type Command panel focused on readiness, the IBoss, Vice Admiral Mike Vernazza detailed how IW serves as a force multiplier for the Navy. He emphasized that IW is foundational to the Navy’s warfighting framework, deeply woven into the three pillars of readiness: the Foundry, the Fleet, and the Fight. By integrating capabilities from seabed to space NAVIFOR provides assured command and control, battlespace awareness, and integrated fires, supporting all seven joint warfighting functions.

During his remarks, Vice Adm. Vernazza highlighted the true core of Information Warfare readiness.

"While technology is a critical enabler, the warrior, not the weapon, wins the fight. In an information-centric era, our primary weapon system is not only the equipment we masterfully maintain, but also the minds we expertly train,” said Vernazza. “"The future of warfare belongs to those who can out-think, out-maneuver, and out-innovate the adversary.”

Highlighting that "people are our platform," Vice Adm. Vernazza outlined initiatives designed to cultivate technical mastery across the force.

In June 2026, NAVIFOR will partner with the Naval Postgraduate School to launch an Artificial Intelligence Master’s Degree program. This curriculum is designed to ensure future leaders can leverage AI as a practical warfighting capability for decision advantage.

Additionally, NAVIFOR is enhancing the technical proficiency of its enlisted ranks through waterfront "Tech Times," where senior enlisted experts lead dedicated training sessions to help Sailors master their craft and integrate seamlessly with surface, air, and undersea domains.

To unify IW functions within Carrier Strike Groups, the Navy has established Information Warfare Squadrons (IWRONs) modeled after Air Wings and Destroyer Squadrons in a pilot program that is ongoing. This structural shift ensures that a single IW commander is providing IW capabilities for Carrier Strike Group readiness.

Further fleet integration efforts include assigning experienced O-4 IW officers as department heads on destroyers in an additional pilot program that begins this year, Maritime Space Officers attending training directly with the U.S. Space Force, and deepening interoperability with our Allies and partners as highlighted by the recent embedding of an IW officer on the HMS Prince of Wales.

The culmination of these efforts ensures that Information Warfare operates as a main effort in Naval operations. By setting the conditions IW guarantees the lethality and warfighting readiness of the entire Fleet.

NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.

For more information on NAVIFOR, visit the command Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavalInformationForces/ or the public web page at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil.