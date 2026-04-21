Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Prove Tactical Readiness, Earn German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Four Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center pushed their physical and mental limits to earn the prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge April 16. From left, Spc. Delilah Wells, Sgt. Joseph Stoops, Pfc. Harris Halverstadt, and Pfc. Seth Dunham were among the 29 Soldiers at Fort Leavenworth to qualify for the foreign military award, successfully navigating a grueling series of tests on multiple days. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Four Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center pushed their physical and mental limits...... read more read more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas— Four Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center pushed their physical and mental limits to earn the prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge April 16.

Sgt. Joseph Stoops, Spc. Delilah Wells, Pfc. Harris Halverstadt, and Pfc. Seth Dunham were among the 29 Soldiers at Fort Leavenworth to qualify for the foreign military award, successfully navigating a grueling series of tests on multiple days.

For Munson Soldiers, earning the GAFPB carries a distinct and vital significance. While their daily mission often revolves around healthcare delivery in a clinical setting, the GAFPB serves as a rigorous validation of their "Soldier first" mindset.

The badge assesses proficiency across a spectrum of warrior tasks—including physical fitness, swimming, marksmanship, and tactical first aid that may be required to deliver life-saving care when operating in austere environments

A Symbol of Endurance and Alliance

According to Col. Achim Hesse, the German Foreign Liaison Officer at the Combined Arms Command, the GAFPB represents far more than just individual military skill.

“Introduced in 1971, the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge is open to service members of all service branches. Over time, it has become a powerful symbol—not just of individual military skill, but of the enduring American-German friendship and partnership,” said Hesse. “This badge is earned through endurance and sacrifice."

Testing the Limits

For the Munson Soldiers, the event was an opportunity to step outside the medical facility and test their grit against a standard recognized worldwide.

“I chose to participate because I thought it was a great opportunity,” said Halverstadt. “It’s a chance to challenge yourself and see how you measure up across a range of Soldier tasks.”

The grueling nature of the qualification also fostered teamwork and esprit de corps among Munson personnel, vital traits for any medical unit deploying together.

“I decided to attempt the GAFPB with Halverstadt because that’s what friends do,” Dunham added, highlighting the deep camaraderie built through shared hardship.

Ultimately, the achievement of these four Munson Soldiers reinforces a core principle of Army Medicine and the Military Health System where its service members must be physically prepared to deliver healthcare anytime, anywhere, always to conserve the fighting strength.