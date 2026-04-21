VIRTUAL REALITY SHARPENS SKILLS, SAVES COSTS AT THE 302D AIRLIFT WING

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Air Force Reservists at the 302d Airlift

Wing are stepping into a virtual world to enhance aircraft maintenance training.



Inside the Maintenance Squadron's Extended Reality lab, known as the virtual hangar,

Airmen train on C-130 Hercules maintenance tasks using VR headsets and individual

hand controllers. The setup includes eight stations where Airmen can practice

everything from changing a tire to repairing cockpit instruments, repeating tasks as

often as needed while reducing wear and tear on real-world equipment.



“My favorite thing is seeing the Airmen’s reaction to the technology and how it builds

confidence before they even touch the aircraft,” said Dominique Dagohoy, the lab’s lead

and a quality assurance inspector.



The immersive modules allow Airmen to move around the aircraft virtually, from climbing

on top of it, inspecting inside the wheel wells and getting up close and personal inside

the aircraft with instruments inches from their face. All actions are performed from a

chair using hand controllers, giving Airmen a realistic sense of the task without the risk

of damaging the equipment.



The squadron has used the system for approximately two and a half years as part of the

Air Force’s Integrated Technology Platform, an initiative aimed to modernize training

across the force.



The technology accelerates training timelines by reinforcing task familiarity before

Airmen step onto the flightline.



“What used to take months and months to retain, now only takes maybe one or two

tries,” Dagohoy said. “It becomes muscle memory.”



For Reservists, who balance military duties with civilian careers, this system provides a

critical advantage by maximizing limited training time. By allowing repeated practice in a

controlled environment, Airmen can build confidence and proficiency before performing

tasks in real-world conditions.



Tech. Sgt. Tou Tswj Cha, a 302d AW munitions craftsman, said the system helps bridge

the gap between initial training and hands-on execution.



“It’s meant for training purposes, exposure training,” Cha said. “Then when you actually

go do the task, you’re familiar with it.”



More than 200 Airmen at the 302d have used the system, with approximately 60% of

the maintenance squadron completing modules.



According to Dagohoy, the program contributed to more than $19 million in cost savings

so far across participating units by reducing wear and tear on the equipment’s

components. The program provides a cost-effective way to preserve resources while

maintaining readiness.



The program is supported at over 135 bases, training more than 30,000 students

annually, with over 675 modules available across 31 aircraft platforms and nine ground

vehicles.



The system enables collaboration across installations by allowing units to connect

through the network and participate in shared training sessions.



The Air Force’s Integrated Technology Platform is constantly looking for ways to expand

and evolve. Dagohoy is part of a Spark Tank team exploring ways to make the program

more tactile and expand into more career fields like civil engineering and medical.



As the initiative evolves, it is expected to further strengthen readiness by ensuring

Airmen can perform tasks confidently and correctly when called upon.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:16 Story ID: 563248 Location: COLORADO, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VIRTUAL REALITY SHARPENS SKILLS, SAVES COSTS AT THE 302D AIRLIFT WING, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.