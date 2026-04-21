(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VIRTUAL REALITY SHARPENS SKILLS, SAVES COSTS AT THE 302D AIRLIFT WING

    Virtual Reality Sharpens Skills, Saves Costs at the 302d AW

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker | Tech. Sgt. Tou Tswj Cha, 302d Maintenance Squadron aircraft maintainer, uses hand...... read more read more

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Air Force Reservists at the 302d Airlift
    Wing are stepping into a virtual world to enhance aircraft maintenance training.

    Inside the Maintenance Squadron's Extended Reality lab, known as the virtual hangar,
    Airmen train on C-130 Hercules maintenance tasks using VR headsets and individual
    hand controllers. The setup includes eight stations where Airmen can practice
    everything from changing a tire to repairing cockpit instruments, repeating tasks as
    often as needed while reducing wear and tear on real-world equipment.

    “My favorite thing is seeing the Airmen’s reaction to the technology and how it builds
    confidence before they even touch the aircraft,” said Dominique Dagohoy, the lab’s lead
    and a quality assurance inspector.

    The immersive modules allow Airmen to move around the aircraft virtually, from climbing
    on top of it, inspecting inside the wheel wells and getting up close and personal inside
    the aircraft with instruments inches from their face. All actions are performed from a
    chair using hand controllers, giving Airmen a realistic sense of the task without the risk
    of damaging the equipment.

    The squadron has used the system for approximately two and a half years as part of the
    Air Force’s Integrated Technology Platform, an initiative aimed to modernize training
    across the force.

    The technology accelerates training timelines by reinforcing task familiarity before
    Airmen step onto the flightline.

    “What used to take months and months to retain, now only takes maybe one or two
    tries,” Dagohoy said. “It becomes muscle memory.”

    For Reservists, who balance military duties with civilian careers, this system provides a
    critical advantage by maximizing limited training time. By allowing repeated practice in a
    controlled environment, Airmen can build confidence and proficiency before performing
    tasks in real-world conditions.

    Tech. Sgt. Tou Tswj Cha, a 302d AW munitions craftsman, said the system helps bridge
    the gap between initial training and hands-on execution.

    “It’s meant for training purposes, exposure training,” Cha said. “Then when you actually
    go do the task, you’re familiar with it.”

    More than 200 Airmen at the 302d have used the system, with approximately 60% of
    the maintenance squadron completing modules.

    According to Dagohoy, the program contributed to more than $19 million in cost savings
    so far across participating units by reducing wear and tear on the equipment’s
    components. The program provides a cost-effective way to preserve resources while
    maintaining readiness.

    The program is supported at over 135 bases, training more than 30,000 students
    annually, with over 675 modules available across 31 aircraft platforms and nine ground
    vehicles.

    The system enables collaboration across installations by allowing units to connect
    through the network and participate in shared training sessions.

    The Air Force’s Integrated Technology Platform is constantly looking for ways to expand
    and evolve. Dagohoy is part of a Spark Tank team exploring ways to make the program
    more tactile and expand into more career fields like civil engineering and medical.

    As the initiative evolves, it is expected to further strengthen readiness by ensuring
    Airmen can perform tasks confidently and correctly when called upon.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 13:16
    Story ID: 563248
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIRTUAL REALITY SHARPENS SKILLS, SAVES COSTS AT THE 302D AIRLIFT WING, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Virtual Reality Sharpens Skills, Saves Costs at the 302d AW
    Virtual Reality Sharpens Skills, Saves Costs at the 302d AW
    Virtual Reality Sharpens Skills, Saves Costs at the 302d AW
    Virtual Reality Sharpens Skills, Saves Costs at the 302d AW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIr Force Reserve
    302nd Air Wing
    302nd Maintenance Squadron
    virtual reality (VR) technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version