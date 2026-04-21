Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks New Era in Agricultural Biosecurity at Moore Air Base

Photo By Patrick Adelmann | A groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 17, 2026, at Moore Air Base for the New World Screwworm Sterile Fly Production Facility. Once complete and fully operational, the facility will produce approximately 300 million sterile flies per week. Pictured from right to left in helmets are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District Commander Col. Calvin Kroeger, USACE Southwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. George Walter, Mortenston Vice President and General Manager Kelly McNamara, USACE Commander Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham Jr., Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment Dr. Jeff Waksman, U.S. Department of the Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Senator John Cornyn, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Mr. Dudley Hoskins, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Acting Administrator Kelly Moore, and USDA Deputy Director for New World Screwworm Directorate Chris Needham. Others in the photo are members of the USDA’s Veterinary Services “Tick Riders”. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Patrick Adelmann | A groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 17, 2026, at Moore Air Base for the New...... read more read more

On April 17, 2026, leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture gathered alongside federal, state, and local partners to break ground on a critical new facility aimed at safeguarding America’s livestock industry—the New World Screwworm Sterile Fly Production Facility.

The ceremony, held under clear South Texas skies at Moore Air Base, marked the beginning of construction on a state-of-the-art facility designed to produce sterile screwworm flies as part of a proven biological control program. The initiative will help prevent the reintroduction of the destructive New World screwworm, a pest capable of causing severe harm to livestock, wildlife, and even humans.

From the perspective of USACE, the project represents both a technical milestone and a continuation of its long-standing partnership with USDA in delivering mission-critical infrastructure.

“For over 250 years, USACE has engineered solutions to the Nation’s toughest challenges,” said USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham Jr. “That’s why we’re proud today to partner with USDA and break ground on this facility, which is so much more than just a building. It is our first line of defense, representing our shared commitment to protecting our nation from a serious biological threat.”

The Fort Worth District serves as the design and construction agent for the project, leveraging its expertise in complex federal infrastructure to deliver a highly specialized facility that meets stringent biosecurity and operational requirements. The collaboration underscores the Corps of Engineers role as a trusted partner in supporting national priorities beyond traditional civil works and military construction.

The new facility will be constructed by Mortenson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, at a total project cost of $610 million. Once completed, it will significantly enhance the nation’s ability to respond rapidly to any potential outbreak by producing and distributing sterile flies to interrupt the pest’s reproductive cycle.

Leadership from the USDA emphasized the importance of the project in protecting the U.S. food supply and agricultural economy.

United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins addressed attendees during the ceremony, highlighting the interagency collaboration that made the project possible. “Our partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers is essential, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment. Together, we are building a modern, resilient capability right here at home—one designed to safeguard U.S. agriculture by countering this threat with speed, scale, and scientific precision.”

The groundbreaking event brought together a wide array of stakeholders, including representatives from federal agencies, local government, and the agricultural community, recognizing the importance of proactive measures in combating invasive species threats.

As shovels hit the ground, the ceremony symbolized not only the start of construction, but also a unified commitment to innovation, partnership, and national security. For the Fort Worth District, the project stands as a testament to its ability to deliver engineering solutions that protect both infrastructure and livelihoods.

Construction is expected to progress over the coming months, with the facility ultimately serving as a cornerstone in the nation’s defense against one of agriculture’s most persistent threats. Once complete and fully operational, the facility will produce approximately 300 million sterile flies per week.

Editors note: For more information on USACE, our missions and the services we provide visit http://www.usace.army.mil