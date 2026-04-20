Navy’s Transient Personnel Unit Recognizes 43 Years of Service

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull | 260804-N-AV351-1005 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (April 08, 2026) — Sailors assigned to the Transient Personnel Unit (TPU), a tenant of Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) gather in formation to recognize the units 43rd Anniversary, April 08, 2026. For 43 years, TPU San Diego has supported the warfighter, providing transition support to Sailors en route to deployed ships, pending separation, or requiring administrative support. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West Coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy’s Transient Personnel Unit (TPU), a tenant command of Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), recognized 43 years of service, marking more than four decades of dedicated support to Sailors in transition. Commissioned in 1984, TPU was established to provide structure, accountability, and assistance to Sailors temporarily assigned while awaiting training, transfer, medical care, or separation.

“For 43 years, Transient Personnel Unit has quietly executed one of the Navy’s most vital missions: delivering manpower to the Fleet,” said Cmdr. Lauren Garcia, commanding officer of TPU. “We serve as an extension of forward-deployed ships and squadrons, providing housing, work assignments, and training for Sailors in transit. Whether a Sailor is awaiting a flight to meet their Command, or processing for separation or retirement, TPU provides the structure, leadership, and support necessary to keep our force ready and resilient.”

Since its commissioning, TPU has played an essential role in Navy operations. While not often in the spotlight, the unit serves as a critical bridge, ensuring Sailors remain mission-ready and supported during periods of uncertainty in their careers. TPU staff assist Sailors with administrative processing, professional development, and personal readiness, helping them stay connected to Navy standards and values.

“This unit welcomes and supports Sailors,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Gonzalez. “Here we remind our warfighters to stay motivated, remember why they joined, and know that we’re here to help every step of the way.”

The anniversary honored the unit’s legacy and the many Sailors and leaders who have contributed to its success since its commissioning in 1984. The observance highlighted TPU’s adaptability over the years, as the unit has evolved to meet the changing needs of the Fleet while maintaining its core mission of taking care of people.

“TPU continues to stand as a reminder that every Sailor’s journey matters,” said Chief Navy Counselor Heather Sanchez. “From its commissioning in 1984 to today, we remain committed to service, support, and professionalism—an enduring pillar of the Navy’s personnel enterprise.”

TPU’s mission is to expeditiously process Sailors through transfer, administrative separation, and discipline pipelines for commands that, because of deployment or overseas location, cannot provide those services directly.

“This anniversary is a testament to the generations of Sailors whose professionalism has strengthened our Fleet by never losing sight of the people who power it,” said Garcia.

Established in 1922, Naval Base San Diego is the Navy’s largest principal West Coast homeport and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 tenant commands.