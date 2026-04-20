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    Navy’s Transient Personnel Unit Recognizes 43 Years of Service

    Transient Personnel Unit Celebrates 43 Years of Supporting Sailors

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull | 260804-N-AV351-1005 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (April 08, 2026) — Sailors assigned to the...... read more read more

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull 

    Naval Base San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy’s Transient Personnel Unit (TPU), a tenant command of Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), recognized 43 years of service, marking more than four decades of dedicated support to Sailors in transition. Commissioned in 1984, TPU was established to provide structure, accountability, and assistance to Sailors temporarily assigned while awaiting training, transfer, medical care, or separation.

    “For 43 years, Transient Personnel Unit has quietly executed one of the Navy’s most vital missions: delivering manpower to the Fleet,” said Cmdr. Lauren Garcia, commanding officer of TPU. “We serve as an extension of forward-deployed ships and squadrons, providing housing, work assignments, and training for Sailors in transit. Whether a Sailor is awaiting a flight to meet their Command, or processing for separation or retirement, TPU provides the structure, leadership, and support necessary to keep our force ready and resilient.”

    Since its commissioning, TPU has played an essential role in Navy operations. While not often in the spotlight, the unit serves as a critical bridge, ensuring Sailors remain mission-ready and supported during periods of uncertainty in their careers. TPU staff assist Sailors with administrative processing, professional development, and personal readiness, helping them stay connected to Navy standards and values.

    “This unit welcomes and supports Sailors,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Gonzalez. “Here we remind our warfighters to stay motivated, remember why they joined, and know that we’re here to help every step of the way.”

    The anniversary honored the unit’s legacy and the many Sailors and leaders who have contributed to its success since its commissioning in 1984. The observance highlighted TPU’s adaptability over the years, as the unit has evolved to meet the changing needs of the Fleet while maintaining its core mission of taking care of people.

    “TPU continues to stand as a reminder that every Sailor’s journey matters,” said Chief Navy Counselor Heather Sanchez. “From its commissioning in 1984 to today, we remain committed to service, support, and professionalism—an enduring pillar of the Navy’s personnel enterprise.”

    TPU’s mission is to expeditiously process Sailors through transfer, administrative separation, and discipline pipelines for commands that, because of deployment or overseas location, cannot provide those services directly.

    “This anniversary is a testament to the generations of Sailors whose professionalism has strengthened our Fleet by never losing sight of the people who power it,” said Garcia.

    Established in 1922, Naval Base San Diego is the Navy’s largest principal West Coast homeport and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 tenant commands.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 17:06
    Story ID: 563164
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy’s Transient Personnel Unit Recognizes 43 Years of Service, by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Transient Personnel Unit Celebrates 43 Years of Supporting Sailors
    Transient Personnel Unit Celebrates 43 Years of Supporting Sailors
    Transient Personnel Unit Celebrates 43 Years of Supporting Sailors

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    Naval Base San Diego
    readiness
    Transient Personnel Unit (TPU)

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