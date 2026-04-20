U.S. Navy Boosts Support for Military Families with Major Childcare Expansion

WASHINGTON DC (April 20, 2026) – The U.S. Navy is expanding its Child and Youth Programs (CYP) with more than 900 new childcare spaces slated to open at key fleet concentration areas through 2028.

<br> This initiative, part of a broader readiness strategy for Sailors and their families, includes construction of new facilities, innovative facility conversions, and long-term capital investments in modern infrastructure.

<br> “Supporting our Sailors means supporting their families,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “Access to high-quality, reliable childcare reflects our commitment to our people and increases fleet readiness. This year’s expansion makes significant progress toward that commitment, and it is only the beginning.”

<br> Four major construction projects (MILCONs) are currently ongoing – one at Naval Base Point Loma, two at Naval Base Kitsap, and one at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. These projects represent the next phase of the Navy’s long-term strategy to modernize and expand its childcare infrastructure.

<br> In addition to construction of new facilities, the Navy is using innovative approaches to accelerate the availability of care. At Naval Base Kitsap, a former chapel and community center were converted into modern Child Development Center (CDC) spaces, adding approximately 154 more slots for children.

<br> The Navy is committed to enhancing the quality of its CYP programs. By the end of FY26, the Early Learning Matters (ELM) curriculum will be fully implemented across all Navy CDCs worldwide. The world-class ELM curriculum is grounded in the latest research on child development and brain science, promoting school readiness through a play-based, inquiry-driven approach.

<br> “The ELM curriculum is a game-changer for everyone in our centers,” said Maryann Coutino, director of the Navy Child and Youth Programs. “For children, it provides a predictable, engaging, and rich learning environment that builds critical thinking skills and eases the stress of PCS moves. For our Child and Youth Program professionals, it is an empowering tool that offers a clear framework for intentional teaching, fostering their professional skills and allowing them to focus on what they do best – creating meaningful interactions that help our youngest learners thrive.”

<br> To further support families, the Navy is also expanding community-based care options. The Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood (MCCYN) program is adding 1,000 fee-assistance spaces in FY26 to give families more high-quality choices in their local communities. The MCCYN program is a Department of War initiative that provides fee assistance to eligible military families, helping offset the cost of community-based childcare when installation care is unavailable.

<br> Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.