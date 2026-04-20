U.S. Delegation Attends the 4th Session of the International Hydrographic Organization Assembly in Monaco

Photo By Kayla Adcock | Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) unveils their new command logo encompassing all that Naval Oceanography represents - Sailors and civilians defining and applying the physical environment, from the bottom of the ocean to the stars, to ensure the U.S. Navy has the freedom of action to deter aggression, maintain freedom of the seas and win wars. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kayla Adcock | Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) unveils their new...... read more read more

MONACO – The United States Navy proudly participates in the 4th Session of the International Hydrographic Organization Assembly in Monaco April 20-23, 2026.

Rear Admiral Erin Acosta is representing the United States, attending in the capacity of Hydrographer of the U.S. Navy, to support and collaborate with the global maritime community.

This assembly arrives at a momentous time, coinciding with the 250th birthday of the United States and U.S. Navy, as well as a proud milestone celebrating 200 years of hydrography. For two centuries, hydrographic science has been the bedrock of maritime safety, ocean exploration, and fleet readiness.

The U.S. presence at the UHO Assembly underscores the critical importance of allies and partners working together for a common goal. Ocean mapping, standardizing nautical charting, and advancing marine science are not endeavors any single nation can achieve alone. By sharing knowledge and resource with our international partners in Monaco, the United States reaffirms its commitment to safe navigation, environmental stewardship, and a secure global maritime domain.

“Our maritime strength and scientific advancements are deeply ties to the relationships we build across the globe,” said Rear Adm. Acosta, Hydrographer of the Navy and Commander of Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “As we look back on 200 years of hydrographic and 250 years of our Nation’s naval history, we recognize that the future of our oceans depend on the unified efforts of our allies and partners.”