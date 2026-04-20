Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune promotes military-civilian research partnerships

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Annual Research Symposium highlights the importance of military-civilian partnerships in the realms of medical and dental research. The symposium, held on April 16, 2026, is in its 16th year of showcasing academic endeavors of medical and dental personnel, both military and civilian throughout Eastern and Coastal North Carolina.
This year’s event saw more than 45 posters and podium presentations from both military and civilian organizations including the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL), 2nd Medical Battalion, Womack Army Medical Center, Campbell University, Cape Fear Valley University and more.
“This is our capstone of the year to really highlight our family medicine residency and psychiatry residency research efforts and the partnership we have developed throughout the community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Clare Griffis, department head of Clinical Investigations Department. “It’s essential to continue that partnership and highlight that academic research is fundamental for modern day practicing of military and civilian medicine.”
Keynote speaker remarks were given by Dr. Timothy Novosel, a general surgeon and surgical critical care specialist affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
NMCCL Director Capt. Anja Dabelić also spoke to attendees, encouraging them to continue their research endeavors.
“Lean into the opportunity to research. It’s not just a career path but [research] truly gives valuable information to others for growth and learning,” said Dabelić. “As military members, our number one commitment is to national security. Medical and dental advancements mean we continue to put the care of our nation’s warfighters at the forefront of our mission each and every day.”
Awards for research posters and podium presentations were presented in the following categories:
The 16th Annual Research Symposium was held in partnership with The Geneva Foundation and the Henry J. Foundation.
Individuals interested in participating in next year’s NMCCL Annual Research Symposium as a presenter, judge or attendee can reach out the planning committee at: mailto:dha.lejeune.camp-lejeune-nmc.mbx.nmccl-anr-symposium@health.mil.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 14:06
|Story ID:
|563125
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
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|22
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