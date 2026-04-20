Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune promotes military-civilian research partnerships

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods | Navy Lt. Robert Goldin with the NMCCL Family Medicine Residency Program discusses his research poster ta NMCCL's Annual Research Symposium. The symposium, held on April 16, 2026, is in its 16th year of showcasing academic endeavors of medical and dental personnel, both military and civilian throughout Eastern and Coastal North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Annual Research Symposium highlights the importance of military-civilian partnerships in the realms of medical and dental research. The symposium, held on April 16, 2026, is in its 16th year of showcasing academic endeavors of medical and dental personnel, both military and civilian throughout Eastern and Coastal North Carolina.

This year’s event saw more than 45 posters and podium presentations from both military and civilian organizations including the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL), 2nd Medical Battalion, Womack Army Medical Center, Campbell University, Cape Fear Valley University and more.

“This is our capstone of the year to really highlight our family medicine residency and psychiatry residency research efforts and the partnership we have developed throughout the community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Clare Griffis, department head of Clinical Investigations Department. “It’s essential to continue that partnership and highlight that academic research is fundamental for modern day practicing of military and civilian medicine.”

Keynote speaker remarks were given by Dr. Timothy Novosel, a general surgeon and surgical critical care specialist affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

NMCCL Director Capt. Anja Dabelić also spoke to attendees, encouraging them to continue their research endeavors.

“Lean into the opportunity to research. It’s not just a career path but [research] truly gives valuable information to others for growth and learning,” said Dabelić. “As military members, our number one commitment is to national security. Medical and dental advancements mean we continue to put the care of our nation’s warfighters at the forefront of our mission each and every day.”

Awards for research posters and podium presentations were presented in the following categories:

Best Case Report Poster: Claudia Leehart, Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine (CUSOM), “Recurrent Respiratory Infections Complicated Repair of Complete Atrioventricular Septal Defect in Down Syndrome.”

Best Literature Review Poster – Brian Zhang, CUSOM, “Amantadine as adjunctive therapy for freezing of gait in Parkinson’s disease.”

Best Quality Improvement/Practice Improvement Poster – Tristan Rodik, Ph.D., School of Infantry-East, “ A Multidisciplinary Return-to-duty Program for Mitigating Musculoskeletal Re-Injury at the School of Infantry-East.”

Best Investigational or Education Research Poster – Alexa Sokhon, CUSOM, “Brown Skin Matters: Addressing Representation Gaps in Dermatological Education.”

Best Clinical Research Podium Presentation – Rhea Gopali, CUSOM, “Comparing Inpatient Outcomes following PCI and CABG Procedures in Patients Aged 65 and older: National Hospital Care Survey 2020-2021.”

Best Quality Improvement/Practice Improvement Podium Presentation – Cmdr. Emily Latimer, NMCCL, “Improving Pediatric Blood Administration Safety During Trauma Resuscitation: An Evidence-Based Practice Project.”

The 16th Annual Research Symposium was held in partnership with The Geneva Foundation and the Henry J. Foundation.

Individuals interested in participating in next year’s NMCCL Annual Research Symposium as a presenter, judge or attendee can reach out the planning committee at: mailto:dha.lejeune.camp-lejeune-nmc.mbx.nmccl-anr-symposium@health.mil.