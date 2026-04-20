Montana STARBASE expands access to hands-on STEAM across the state

Montana STARBASE is expanding its reach across the state, bringing hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) education to more rural communities and schools.



As a federally funded youth outreach program, operated in Montana by the National Guard, STARBASE Montana provides fifth-grade students with immersive, week-long learning experiences designed to inspire future careers in science and technology fields.



“We provide 25 hours of hands-on STEAM education to youth,” said Kara Bates Tangedal, Director of STARBASE Montana. “That’s typically five full days of instruction for fifth grade classes, and it gives students access to equipment and experiences they wouldn’t normally have in their own classrooms.”



While the program has long partnered with larger school districts in Montana, leaders are now prioritizing outreach to smaller, rural schools across the state.



“I’ve made it a priority to reach out to rural schools and bring them into the program as space allows,” Tangedal said. “We want to make sure students across Montana have access to these opportunities.”



That effort recently brought students from Vaughn Elementary School, a rural district outside Great Falls, to the 120th Airlift Wing for a week of instruction, marking their first participation in several years.



“I’ve been teaching for decades, and I had heard from other teachers that STARBASE was great program,” said Susan Kalanick, a fifth-grade teacher at Vaughn. “I thought I would see if they had openings and try to get Vaughn involved. I’m hoping we continue, because this has been a neat experience.”



During their visit, students engaged in a variety of hands-on activities, including robotics coding, engineering design challenges and space focused projects.



“They did code with robots and built modules to go to Mars,” Kalanick said. “They’re fascinated by all the science and technology they get to use here.”



Beyond classroom instruction, the program connects students to real-world applications through its location on active military installations. In Great Falls, students also gain exposure to the mission of the Montana Air National Guard and its C-130H aircraft.



“We also have this really cool tie to the local military installation,” Tangedal said. “Every class gets to see a C-130 airplane, which helps them understand what those aircraft are doing and what Airmen are doing here.”



The impact is especially significant for rural students, who may have limited access to advanced technology and STEAM resources.



“This is more than just a field trip,” Kalanick said. “They keep the kids engaged the entire time; it’s been wonderful. These are opportunities our students wouldn’t get anywhere else.”



Brig. Gen. Trenton J. Gibson, Montana’s Adjutant General, emphasized the importance of programs like STARBASE in strengthening communities and developing future leaders.



“Programs like STARBASE allow us to connect with communities across Montana and invest in the next generation,” Gibson said. “By expanding access to rural schools, we’re ensuring every student—regardless of location—has the opportunity to engage with STEAM and explore future career paths.”



Funded entirely through the National Guard Bureau, STARBASE Montana serves more than 2,000 students annually and has reached more than 35,000 students statewide since 2007.



As the program continues to expand, leaders are encouraging educators across the state to get involved.



Schools interested in participating in the STARBASE program, scheduling classroom visits, or coordinating outreach events can contact the program directly at [starbase@mt.gov](mailto:starbase@mt.gov).



“We’re here to serve,” Tangedal said. “Whether that’s bringing students to our classrooms or taking STEAM opportunities out to our communities, we want to make sure every student has a chance to participate.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 11:18 Story ID: 563103 Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US Hometown: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US Hometown: VAUGHN, MONTANA, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana STARBASE expands access to hands-on STEAM across the state, by SMSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.