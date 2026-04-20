Fixed and forward: Army boosting readiness with new medical maintenance strategy

Photo By Kathryn Ellis-Warfield | Mark Kisel, lead biomedical equipment technician at U.S. Army Medical Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Ellis-Warfield | Mark Kisel, lead biomedical equipment technician at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, performs checks on a medical device. Kisel is one of several technicians from MMOD-PA who are part of the division’s “fly-away team,” a group of expert techs who can deploy into the field to provide maintenance support to operational units. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – In a move to increase readiness, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command has redefined its Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, shifting from deployable experts to physical, home-station maintenance sites.



This change, along with the formalization of “fly-away” teams, marks a significant step in enhancing medical readiness and support for the operational force. It is a key part of a wider transformational effort, Medical Logistics in Campaigning, or MiC, which aims to better integrate medical logistics into the Army’s wider sustainment enterprise.



Previously, the term FRA-M was synonymous with the mobile teams of highly skilled medical maintenance personnel who deployed to assist units in the field.Under the new MiC initiative, AMLC rebranded its forward repair capability to better align with other Army commodities.



Today, the program establishes maintenance sites on Army installations, bringing vital field-level support to operational units. The FRA-M sites, starting with Fort Bragg in October 2024, provide regional support for units lacking their own organic biomedical equipment specialists, or 68As.



The goal is to bridge a long-standing readiness gap caused by the costly and time-consuming process of shipping devices to AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, or MMODs, which continue to provide sustainment-level support.



“This is a fundamental shift in our support posture,” said Alfred Zamora, interim deputy director for the FRA-M, a program under AMLC’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, or M3D. “We’re pushing maintenance support to the tactical edge, so commanders no longer have to take critical equipment offline for weeks. This gives them back time and ensures life-saving equipment stays with the Soldiers who need it.”



The Fort Bragg FRA-M site completed over 1,600 maintenance service requirements in its first year. AMLC is planning future expansion to additional locations, including Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



While the FRA-M’s definition has changed, AMLC still provides skilled, mobile maintenance support through its fly-away teams.



These teams consist of expert Soldiers and Army Civilians who deploy from AMLC’s MMODs to troubleshoot and repair complex medical equipment anywhere in the world.



The fly-away team does not replace unit-level maintainers, who are still responsible for providing significant capability as first-call technicians. They have the training and experience to perform scheduled services, such as preventative maintenance checks and services, calibration and safety checks on equipment.



Rather, the fly-away team assists, mentors and provides critical back-up expertise, enhancing unit-level medical readiness.



William Wall, director of AMLC’s MMOD-PA at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, described the teams as a “force multiplier for medical readiness.”



“As FRA-M increases field-level capacity, MMODs can hone in on what we’re built to do: provide sustainment-level expertise for the most complex systems and repairs,” Wall said. “That balance creates a healthier flow of work across the enterprise and ensures units receive timely, appropriate support without pulling equipment out of the fight longer than necessary. When paired with our ability to project specialized teams forward, it truly becomes a force multiplier for medical readiness.”



At the heart of both initiatives is the mission to support the 68A medical maintenance community. These Soldiers are crucial for ensuring that life-saving medical devices are always ready for use.



The new FRA-M sites provide 68As with local resources and a valuable training ground to work alongside experienced maintainers.



“The professional advancement of our 68A biomedical equipment specialists remains a critical component of our mission,” said Wes Ladlee, chief of M3D’s Maintenance Support Office. “The FRA-M sites serve as additional hubs for technical development, enabling junior specialists to leverage the extensive institutional knowledge of veteran technicians. This structured mentorship is fundamental to cultivating the high-level proficiency and confidence required to sustain operations and enable flexibility in our formations.”



This dual-pronged approach – both fixed, regional support and rapid, deployable expertise – represents a significant enhancement of the Army’s medical logistics capabilities.



“Ultimately, this is about keeping a promise – that a Soldier’s medical devices will work, every time,” M3D Director Jorge Magana said. “This new approach of fixed FRA-M sites and rapid-response fly-away teams ensures we keep that promise, making our Army more resilient, lethal and ready to win on any battlefield.”