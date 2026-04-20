Not in our house: Fort Polk reinforces dignity, respect and readiness

Photo By Jean Graves | Participants walk along the path during the Walk to Empower event April 9 at Warrior Hills Golf Course, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. The event, held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, brought together Soldiers, Families and Army Civilians to raise awareness, show support for survivors and reinforce a culture of dignity and respect across the formation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jean Graves | Participants walk along the path during the Walk to Empower event April 9 at Warrior...... read more read more

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is reinforcing its commitment to prevention, accountability and support throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, aligning with Army and Department of War priorities to build cohesive, ready and resilient teams.

The April observance emphasizes the theme, “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” calling on Soldiers, Families and civilian employees to take an active role in fostering a culture grounded in dignity and respect.

Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, said the observance is directly tied to protecting the force and sustaining readiness.

“Observing SAAPM is about more than awareness,” Curl said. “It is about protecting our formation. We cannot build a lethal force without trust. Sexual harassment and assault erode that trust, break down teams, and degrade readiness. Every member of our team deserves to serve in a climate of dignity and respect because protecting our people is how we protect the mission.”

Col. Patrick W. Miller, hospital commander, said SHARP is important to him because corrosive behaviors have no place at BJACH.

“Protecting our people is fundamental to readiness,” he said. “Our SAAPM efforts—from the proclamation signing to the Walk to Empower and visible initiatives like our SHARP shirts—demonstrate that commitment across BJACH.”

“NOT IN OUR HOUSE is more than a message—it’s our standard,” Miller said. “We are all in when it comes to prevention, support and taking care of our people.”

BJACH marked the month with a series of events and initiatives designed to engage the community and reinforce prevention-focused behaviors, including a proclamation signing, the Walk to Empower and a spoken word presentation aimed at encouraging dialogue and reflection.

The event featured a presentation by Edward Wilson, a spoken word artist who performs under the name Obbie West. Through storytelling and performance, he challenged attendees to examine behaviors, build trust and take responsibility for supporting one another.

According to Tiffany D. Smith, SHARP Program Support Services specialist for the JRTC and Fort Polk, SAAPM plays a critical role in unifying prevention efforts and educating the community.

“By intentionally building a culture that respects every Service member and equipping personnel to confront harmful conduct, this initiative turns principles into everyday accountability,” Smith said. “It advances bystander intervention, reinforces consent and reduces the stigma associated with reporting.”

Smith said events like the Walk to Empower and other community engagements help translate awareness into action.

“By coming together publicly, participants help reduce stigma and demonstrate support for those impacted,” she said. “These events encourage individuals to step forward as active participants in prevention and advocacy.”

She also emphasized that resources are available to anyone in need of support and encouraged individuals to seek help.

“Our team offers trauma-informed care and connects individuals with the resources that best meet their needs,” Smith said. “We are committed to ensuring privacy, respect and support at every step.”

BJACH leaders said the observance reflects a broader commitment to building a culture of trust and accountability that strengthens readiness across the force.

Through education, engagement and leadership emphasis, BJACH continues to advance a culture where every member of the team is empowered to act, support one another and uphold the Army Values—ensuring there is no place for harmful behaviors within its formation.