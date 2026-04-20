Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt.Gerald Creech, 31st Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Self-Assessment Program manager, recently embarked on an innovative digital automation project to transform how dormitory inspections are conducted. They sought a way to improve efficiency, accountability and real-time visibility for leadership across the base.

Creech and Mason took the initiative to collaborate with Airmen Dorm Leaders, all first sergeants on base and the Wyvern Spark innovation team to develop a streamlined digital platform. The application officially launched in early 2026, after four months of development, introducing easy mobile inspection capabilities through the use of QR codes that provide direct access to inspection data at all levels of leadership.

Prior to implementation, inspections relied heavily on manual paper-based documentation and inefficient external systems, which limited data access and delayed leadership awareness. The revamped app serves as an enhanced data tool that enables dorm supervisors, first sergeants and senior leaders to monitor compliance and follow-ups more effectively, while also tracking issues that may impact Airmen readiness and quality of life.

“The goal was to give all levels of leadership real-time access and reduce administrative workload,” said Mason. “In an ever-changing Air Force, it's really important for us to start leaning on technology and bringing systems forward.”

The new digital app integrates automated tools, such as Microsoft Forms and Power Automate, to streamline data collection and automate notifications. It also offers greater visibility into dorm conditions that impact Airmen readiness and well-being, including tracking “red rooms,” or uninhabitable living spaces requiring major repairs.

“The state of rooms actually gives leadership insight on the mental state of our Airmen,” said MSgt Creech. “Having access to real-time data gives us the opportunity to address any issues early, before they develop into more severe problems that can affect our Airmen’s daily lives.”

By automating administrative tasks, the system has reduced workload for dorm managers and freed up time for Airman engagement and community activities. Moving forward, leadership and developers plan to refine the app through user feedback and data-driven insights, ensuring it continues to support Airmen welfare while also focusing on mission effectiveness across the wing.