Empowered, Innovative, Elite: Virginia Air National Guard celebrates a year of excellence

Photo By Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers | Tech. Sgt. John Willman, center, 192nd Mission Support Group, accepts the 2026 Virginia Air National Guard Guardsman of the Year Award during the 2026 VaANG Annual Awards Ceremony, Feb. 21, 2026, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. The VaANG recognized the 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year and several other award winners during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, celebrated the dedication and achievements of its Airmen across various categories during the 2026 VaANG Annual Awards Ceremony Feb. 21, 2026, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

“The Airmen we recognize today are not just high performers, they are force multipliers of the highest caliber," said Chief Master Sgt. Sean J. Fretwell, Virginia Air National Guard state command chief. “They are proof that this organization does not just rest on its legacy; it builds on it.”

The keynote address, delivered by Brig. Gen. Christopher G. Batterton, Virginia Air National Guard commander, commended the award recipients for their consistent dedication to service and for actively shaping an environment that values progress, innovation and continuous improvement.

“You have become and established yourselves as one of the most credible organizations in our National Guard,” said Batterton. “Our senior leaders recognize the excellence you have established in each of your domains. Thank you for your volunteerism in an incredibly elite organization, and thank you to your families for their continued support.”

Excellence doesn’t happen by accident. It is the result of leaders building a culture where Airmen are empowered to innovate and win.

Leadership recognized the following Airmen as the 2026 VaANG’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year for their contributions in 2025:

Outstanding Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Valentino Ivy, 192nd Maintenance Group

Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. John Willman, 192nd Mission Support Group

Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Kerri White, 192nd MXG

Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. Louis Jackson, 192nd MXG

Outstanding Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Darshele Green, 192nd MXG

Outstanding Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Ben Kavanay, 192nd Operations Group

Willman was also awarded the 2026 VaANG’s Overall Outstanding Guardsman of the Year.

The event celebrated exemplary members and emphasized the excellence and readiness of the citizen Airmen driving the VaANG’s mission forward.

The 192nd Wing’s Top III Council presented its inaugural Tip of the Spear Award to Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Crutchfield. This award recognizes Airmen and junior noncommissioned officers who exemplify Airmanship and Warrior Ethos through their leadership and commitment to mission excellence.

Three awards, presented on behalf of the Virginia Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James W. Ring recognized the efforts for readiness, retention and innovation.

The 192nd Maintenance Squadron received the AG’s Air Readiness Trophy, an honor presented to the VaANG unit that demonstrates the highest level of overall readiness. This award is based on key areas such as manning effectiveness, training performance, administrative accuracy and timeliness, and strong recruiting and retention initiatives.

The 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron earned the AG’s Air Retention Trophy, an annual award recognizing the unit with the strongest retention program and an end strength that best supports mission needs. Retaining skilled Airmen plays a critical role in maintaining unit strength and ensuring effective mission readiness.

The 192nd Communications Flight received the AG’s Innovation Award, which honors an individual or unit whose forward-thinking ideas and initiatives create a meaningful positive impact across the VaANG and the U.S. Air Force.

Additional awards during the ceremony included Air Component Command and National Guard Bureau-level awards:

The 192nd Public Affairs team received the FY25 Maj. Henry H. “Hap” Arnold Award for Public Affairs Communication Effectiveness.

Master Sgt. Andrew Bugg, VaANG Recruiting and Retention Flight senior enlisted leader, was announced as the NGB 2025 Recruiting Flight Chief of the Year.

Staff Sgt. Harold Mercedes, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was awarded the NGB Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for Aircraft Maintenance Civilian Technician of the Year.

Master Sgt. Orien Smallwood, 192nd Maintenance Squadron, was awarded the NGB Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for the Munitions/Missile Maintenance senior noncommissioned officer of the Year.

Master Sgt. Zachary Pace, 192nd AMXS, was awarded the NGB Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award for Aircraft Maintenance Civilian Technician of the Year.

The ceremony concluded with leaders and members alike inspired and ready to uphold the tradition of dedication and professionalism that defines the organization.

“I know what this organization has been a part of over the last year, and there isn’t enough space on these packages to highlight the accomplishments of these individuals and what this unit has accomplished as a team,” said Col. Andrew M. Weidner, 192nd Wing commander. “We recruit and retain elite, empowered and effective Airmen in the 192nd, and this year is not going to slow down.”