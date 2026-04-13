Coast Guard reopens Port of Guam, delivers aid to Saipan

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki | The crew of seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hickory (WLB-212) returns to homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, April 18, 2026. The Hickory departed ahead of Typhoon Sinlaku’s impact and returned to assess ports, waterways, and aids to navigation in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, supporting port reconstitution and recovery efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki | The crew of seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hickory (WLB-212) returns to homeport in Apra...... read more read more

SANTA RITA, Guam —The Coast Guard Captain of the Port Guam set Port Heavy Weather Condition Whiskey for the Port of Guam effective 8 a.m. Saturday, reopening the port to modified, daytime operations following Typhoon Sinlaku.

The Captain of the Port will reopen the ports of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) after crews conduct post-storm assessments and confirm the waterways are safe. Coast Guard teams are starting these assessments and are planning for additional assets to surge to the area as soon as conditions allow.

Additionally, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crews conducted overflights of the Marianas and transported personnel with FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the Department of War, along with equipment and supplies, to Saipan Friday.

“While conditions remain challenging, we are moving forward as quickly as possible with recovery efforts and evaluating our waterways and ports,” said Capt. Jessica Worst, commander, Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Through continuous collaboration with our partners in Guam and CNMI, we are working toward safely restoring maritime commerce and supporting the communities impacted by this storm.”

Mariners are urged to exercise caution when transiting the port and entering or departing the waterway, as aids to navigation may have shifted or otherwise become inoperable due to the presence of heavy weather. Mariners should monitor marine radio traffic for any updates via broadcast.

Vessels and facilities should report any dangerous situations or navigation discrepancies to the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at (671) 355-4824 or via VHF-FM channel 16.

-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime security, enabling the flow of commerce, and responding to crises in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.