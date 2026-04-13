Photo By Khinna Kaminske | New parents and family members participated in Tripler Army Medical Center’s Sixth...... read more read more Photo By Khinna Kaminske | New parents and family members participated in Tripler Army Medical Center’s Sixth Annual Baby Expo at TAMC, Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11. The event featured informational booths and demonstrations focused on maternal and infant health for new parents and family members. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske) see less | View Image Page

Tripler hosts 6th annual Baby Expo, highlights support for new parents Your browser does not support the audio element.

A total of 179 families, 49 volunteers, and 23 booths participated in Tripler Army Medical Center’s (TAMC) Sixth Annual Baby Expo on April 11. Families in attendance received resources and support for families preparing to welcome a child.



The event featured informational booths and demonstrations focused on maternal and infant health. Representatives from TAMC included providers from Pregnancy and Postpartum Performance Training, Nutrition Care, New Parent Support, Mental Health, Bhaskar Dental Clinic, Hawaii Cord Blood Bank, United Service Organization (USO), and other community resources.



First-time mom U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Loan La, a health care administrator stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, attended the event after seeing an invitation on social media and participating in TAMC’s Pregnancy Program.

“I am dual military, and my husband is underway, so I got to meet with other women through the program,” said La. “This is my first child, and I wanted to learn about the resources available.”



Upon arrival, attendees received bingo cards to be stamped at each booth they visited. Participants who completed their cards were entered for a chance to win baby baskets filled with essential items, including baby clothes, diapers and other helpful supplies.



The expo also connected families with local support groups, mental health resources and parenting classes available through TAMC and its community partners. Organizers distributed complimentary care packages and educational materials to attendees.



“By providing education, resources, and community support, we aim to support and strengthen our military families, helping them feel confident and cared for as they begin and grow their parenting journey,” said U.S. Army Capt. Milagros Soler, TAMC Mother Baby Unit clinical nurse officer in charge. “We also paired up with New Parent Support Program in which they provide military parents education on how to transition successfully into parenthood and a nurturing environment for their children.”



For more information on Women’s Health and Pregnancy, visit [https://tripler.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy](https://tripler.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy).



TAMC averages 1300 deliveries per year and pregnancy support is driven through TAMC Centering which educates families with prenatal classes from pregnancy to newborn care. As well as providing families with an entire TAMC labor & delivery and Mother Baby tour.



TAMC serves as the Department of War’s premier medical center in the Western Pacific Rim, delivering comprehensive tertiary care to over 264,000 local active-duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. TAMC also extends its medical expertise to a regional population of 171,000, including personnel from nine U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces across more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.