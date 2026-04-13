2026 Infantry Week

Photo By 1st Lt. Drew Adams | Team 6, representing the 25th Infantry Division, competes in the physical fitness event of the 2026 Best Mortar Competition April 8, 2026, at Doughboy Stadium, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Drew Adams) (1st Lt. Drew Adams) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Infantry Week 2026, hosted April 7-13 by the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, tested the physical limits and tactical acumen of elite competitors from across the U.S. Army, sister services, and allied nations. This annual assembly served as a grueling proving ground, where the force’s most proficient Soldiers vied for the title of "best" within their professional specialties.

The 2026 schedule spanned five elite competitions: the Lacerda Cup Army Combatives Championship, the International Sniper Competition, the Best Mortar Competition, the inaugural Best Jumpmaster Competition and the 42nd David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition.

"In the Infantry, we have a moral obligation to ensure that every Soldier is trained to fight, survive and win on the hardest day of combat," said Brig. Gen. Phillip J. Kiniery, commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School. "Infantry Week represents an opportunity to show the Army and the world what our experts can do. Each of the five competitions builds upon the Army’s lethality," Kiniery said, noting the addition of a fifth competition this year focused on U.S. Infantry airborne operations. "Returning staples like the International Sniper, Best Mortar and Best Ranger competitions, and the Lacerda Cup are now joined by our new highlight: the Best Jumpmaster Competition."

Best Jumpmaster Competition

Infantry Week 2026 introduced the inaugural Best Jumpmaster Competition; a new event designed to stress-test the technical expertise and leadership of the Army’s elite airborne professionals. Reflecting on the significance of the event, Lt. Col. Michael Venafro, commander of the 1-507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, reminded competitors that becoming a Jumpmaster is not just a qualification, but the "price of entry" for leaders in airborne formations. "We are asking people to do something that others will not or cannot do," Venafro said. "To load combat equipment on yourself in the dead of the night, jump behind enemy lines and do violence to the enemies of the United States on behalf of the Army."

Over three days, 7 teams — including representatives from the 82nd Airborne Division, the 11th Airborne Division, the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, the 358th Civil Affairs Brigade and the Army National Guard’s Warrior Training Center — were evaluated through an exhaustive series of tasks. Competitors demonstrated mastery of jumpmaster personnel inspection, rigging special items of equipment, door bundle preparation, and aircraft inspections for both fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms. The competition also integrated tactical rigor, featuring the Paratrooper Physical Fitness Assessment, a 13-mile timed ruck march with graded event stations, and a spot jump onto a drop zone.

The competition concluded with the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade team — Sgt. 1st Class Tedder Bridges, Staff Sgt. Nathan Byrd, Staff Sgt. Riley Fischl, and Staff Sgt. Zachary Wiertalla — taking top honors. Their victory in the inaugural event set a benchmark for future iterations, highlighting the critical role jumpmasters play in ensuring the safety and lethality of the Airborne community.

Lacerda Cup Army Combatives Championship

Soldiers tested their hand-to-hand fighting skills in the Lacerda Cup Army Combatives Championship from April 7-10, proving their readiness to close with and destroy the enemy. The championship, named in honor of the late U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Pedro Lacerda of the 75th Ranger Regiment, evaluated 136 competitors from 21 teams on their expert use of the U.S. Army Combatives Program.

Recognizing that combat at the zero-meter range is an unavoidable reality, the program was formed to ensure every infantryman is prepared to close with and destroy the enemy. As Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher K. Donaldson, U.S. Army Infantry School command sergeant major, stated during the opening ceremony, "What you will see is not just a contest of physical strength, but a demonstration of the essential traits required to win the fight: personal courage, unwavering confidence and the intestinal fortitude to remain focused and composed under extreme duress."

Over three days of bouts, Soldiers from different weight classes performed multiple close-quarters techniques. The first two days were intermediate rounds with open-palm strikes to the face and closed fists to the body, while the final day featured advanced, mixed martial arts-style rules in a cage. The family of Staff Sgt. Lacerda—his wife, Marina; daughter, Yasmin; and son, Pepe—were special guests, providing encouragement to the competitors throughout the event. Yasmin Lacerda spoke to the competitors on the final day, sharing that she hopes the values her father stood for—excellence and discipline—continue to inspire today's Soldiers.

The 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was named the winner of the competition during a ceremony at Fort Benning’s Marshall Auditorium April 10. The winning team included 1st Lt. Raine Allen, Spc. Hector Alatorre, Spc. Theodore Bostert, Pfc. Kayden Cody, Pfc. Jefferson Da Silva Rodrigues, 1st Lt. Tyrell Hill, Sgt. Montgomery Hix, and Spc. Triston Williams.

International Sniper Competition

Sniper teams from the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, and U.S. ally and partner nations were pushed to their limits in a demanding gauntlet of events testing the full spectrum of sniper capabilities. The competition, designed around realistic scenarios that mirror the complex and high-stakes situations snipers face on the modern battlefield, included: precision long-range marksmanship, advanced observation skills, stealth and concealment, and reconnaissance and reporting.

The event offered a glimpse into the multifaceted world of the sniper, showcasing how they serve as a critical asset for military forces. "Today's battlefield is a complex urban maze where the range of our engagement is never guaranteed, Donaldson said. “The sniper acts as a scalpel, delivering precise shots in crowded environments. There is no long-range Soldier or close-quarters Soldier. There is only the Infantry Soldier who must be prepared to dominate in every single range," he said.

U.S. Marine Corps Shooting Team members Staff Sgt. Tyler Johnson and Sgt. Spencer Harrell earned the title of “Best Sniper” following the completion of the multi-day event.

Best Mortar Competition

The Best Mortar Competition featured 15 teams from across the U.S. Army vying for the title of Best Mortar team. The competition highlighted the technical proficiency and physical endurance of mortar crews, giving spectators an inside look at the critical role of indirect fire in combat operations. As the primary indirect fire asset within an Infantry unit, mortars provide high-angle lethality that can reach targets behind cover or obstacles. Indirect Fire Infantrymen operate as members of a mortar squad, section, or platoon, using two-way radios and digital fire direction systems to coordinate and execute fire missions.

Over four days, the competition tested all elements of an Indirect Fire Infantryman from technical and tactical tasks to physical fitness and endurance. Competitors were evaluated on their performance in events including a medical lane, land navigation, an unknown distance ruck, marksmanship with the M4 carbine and M250 light machine gun, and live-fire exercises involving 60mm and 120mm mortar systems.

"The Best Mortar competition was truly thunderous to witness," Kiniery said. "It served as a stark reminder that in indirect fire, there is no substitute for the rigorous technical expertise and team synchronization our Soldiers demonstrate under pressure."

The title of Best Mortar Squad was awarded to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, with team members Staff Sgt. Freddy Munoz, Sgt. Kory Millsap, Spc. David Geyer, and Pfc. Charlie Ketcherside claiming the trophy during the concluding ceremony at Marshall Auditorium April 10.

Best Ranger Competition

The 42nd Annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition concluded April 12, 2026, after three days of continuous movement that tested the physical and tactical proficiency of 61 two-person teams. The competition identified the most capable Ranger team by subjecting competitors to a rigorous series of events, including more than 60 miles covered on foot under an 80-pound ruck load; traversing multiple water events via swim or small boat operations; shooting multiple targets including drones in flight; and countless physical and mental tests of strength and agility — all with no scheduled meals and minimal programmed rest.

The 75th Ranger Regiment secured the top three spots in the final standings. Team 49, represented by Sgt. Drew Schorsch and Spc. Caleb Godbold of the 75th Ranger Regiment, earned the title of "Best Ranger," finishing first overall. Their performance through 60 hours of competition demonstrated the technical expertise and endurance required of the modern Ranger, reinforcing the standard of combat readiness expected across the maneuver force. Reflecting on the competition, Schorsch addressed the importance of the Ranger standard. "It's a great honor to get the title [of Best Ranger], but it's definitely still not time to rest on our laurels," Schorsch said. "Keep going and keep getting better every day. There's always more work to be done."

"These competitions are more than just a test of physical endurance; they are a direct reflection of the character and commitment our Soldiers bring to the fight every day," said Kiniery. "When the competition ends, what remains is an elevated standard of readiness that ensures our Infantrymen are prepared to meet any challenge the nation faces."