166th Regiment graduates WOCS Class 26-001

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith | U.S. Army Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 26-001, conducted by the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, graduated 15 Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania April 17, 2026, at the conclusion of the training course. Of the 15 graduates, nine were appointed to the rank of Warrant Officer 1, while six received certificates of eligibility pending assignment to warrant officer positions in the future. The graduation marks a continuation of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s warrant officer development pipeline. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Fifteen Soldiers with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School during a ceremony here April 17, 2026.

Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 26-001 completed phase three of the rigorous program at the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, preparing candidates to serve as technical experts, combat leaders and trusted advisors within the force.

Of the 15 graduates, nine were appointed to the rank of Warrant Officer 1 during the ceremony, while six received certificates of eligibility and will be appointed upon assignment to warrant officer positions in the future.

Lt. Col. Gordon Kinneer, deputy commanding officer of the 166th Regiment, served as the presiding officer, recognizing the graduates’ discipline, perseverance and commitment throughout the course.

“Continue to take care of each other and never pass up an opportunity to help another Warrant Officer or Soldier,” Kinneer said. “Your journey is just beginning.”

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Bernard Aguon, command chief warrant officer of the Army National Guard, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role warrant officers play in leading formations and shaping organizational success.

“Lead, don’t manage,” Aguon said. “True motivating leadership drives success and overcomes organizational obstacles. As Warrant Officers the Army looks to you to shape and guide success. Embrace every challenge and lead with passion, integrity, and vision.”

During the ceremony, Candidate Joshua Auer, a human resources technician, received the Darryl R. Hamm Leadership Award for demonstrating exceptional leadership and professionalism throughout the course. Hamm served as Pennsylvania's very first Command Chief Warrant Officer.

As the graduates received their certificates and appointments, the ceremony marked the culmination of months of demanding training and the beginning of their service as adaptive leaders and technical experts within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.