Fort Buchanan town hall strengthens readiness through transparency and recognition Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Soldiers, civilians and family members gathered at the installation’s Community Club April 17 for a quarterly town hall focused on strengthening communication, recognizing excellence and reinforcing readiness across the Army’s home in the Caribbean.



Col. John D. Samples, the installation commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman Gándara, the installation’s senior enlisted advisor, welcomed attendees and underscored the importance of engagement across the community.



“I am honored to serve alongside all of you because you love what you do. It is not work if you love what you are doing. That is why we hold these quarterly meetings — not only to keep you informed, but to recognize your dedication,” said Samples.



Bergman Gándara emphasized the culture that defines Team Buchanan.



“At Fort Buchanan, we make things better because we not only take care of mission requirements, but also take care of one another,” she said.



During the town hall, Tomás Acosta, director of the Directorate of Emergency Services, provided updates on installation security and safety, including access control procedures, Visitor Control Center operations, force protection measures and speed enforcement. He also addressed the status of pending guidance regarding privately owned firearms on Army installations.



“At this time, implementation guidance at the installation level is still pending. We will communicate local procedures, requirements and conditions once official direction is received. Until then, there are no changes to current policies. Our priority remains the safety, security and readiness of our force and our families,” said Acosta.



The event also highlighted the important achievements of the workforce, recognizing dozens of team members for their years of federal service and presenting Civilian Service Achievement Medals, Certificates of Achievement and Certificates of Appreciation.



Among those recognized, Sgt. Victor J. Morales-Miranda, a Department of the Army civilian police officer, after the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere recognized him as Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Luis M. Fondeur, a Department of the Army firefighter, earned recognition as the 2025 Army Civilian Firefighter of the Year. Robert B. Stuart, chief of Fire and Emergency Services, was also recognized for leading the team named the 2025 Army Small Fire Department of the Year.



Leaders concluded the event by opening the floor for questions, reinforcing a commitment to transparency and two-way communication. Attendees raised questions about school registration processes with the Department of War Education Activity and the potential implementation of new firearms policies.



“Personnel must continue to follow existing installation regulations regarding privately owned firearms, until we receive guidance about the new policy implementation. Leaders at all levels should remain engaged and prepared to communicate updates as they are released,” said Samples. “



Addressing school registration concerns, Samples emphasized support for authorized families navigating the process.



“I understand that the school registration process can sometimes be challenging. I encourage authorized parents to begin by contacting the school registrar or the superintendent’s office, as they are best positioned to assist. If you encounter any difficulties, please let us know — we are committed to helping facilitate communication and ensuring you get the support you need,” samples added.



The Fort Buchanan town hall is a quarterly forum open to service members, civilians and families who live, work, train and serve on the installation. It provides an opportunity for the command team and directorate leaders to share updates, address concerns and strengthen the overall readiness of the community.



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere. For more information about Fort Buchanan visit [https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/](https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/)