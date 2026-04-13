Fresh take on military dining comes to Fort Carson

Photo By Spc. Jonathan Reyes | A Soldier picks up a meal from the serving line at the grand opening of The Stack House Bistro, April 15, 2026,at Fort Carson, Colorado. The expanded food choices provide Soldiers with flexibility and convenience as part of The U.S. Army's campus-style dining initiative, designed to directly enhance Soldier readiness and well-being by offering affordable, convenient, and nutritious meal choices within a modern and welcoming environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Reyes) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Jonathan Reyes | A Soldier picks up a meal from the serving line at the grand opening of The Stack...... read more read more

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Stack House Bistro officially opened its doors April 15, 2026, to serve the Fort Carson community as part of the Army’s Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) initiative to improve the Soldier dining experience.

CSDV is an Army pilot program that aims to provide Soldiers with healthier, more accessible and convenient food options in a modern, welcoming environment.

“The new standard is one that prioritizes quality, choice, nutrition and an atmosphere comparable to what young Americans experience on college campuses, at innovation hubs and in cities across the country,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command.

Fort Carson is the second installation to launch a CSDV operated by Compass Group; Fort Hood, Texas, opened 42 Bistro in February.

After the ceremonial ribbon was cut by Mohan and other senior leaders, attendees were invited to tour and dine at the new facility.

4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Waylon Petty explained how the upgraded venue differs from its predecessor and other dining facilities on Fort Carson.

“You come in here, you have multiple options, and they're all fresh and they're all good for you,” said Petty. He said another key feature of the new facility is its extended hours.

There are set times for breakfast, lunch and dinner, while grab-and-go options like salads, sandwiches and snacks are available from open to close. The Stack House Bistro is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Like all Fort Carson dining facilities, The Stack House Bistro is open to Soldiers, Family members, DoD civilians, veterans and contractors. Barracks Soldiers on a meal card have $39 in “Freedom Dollars” to spend daily. Soldiers can spend these dollars at the bistro anytime throughout the day. All other customers pay a la carte. Cpl. Edward Hlusak-Martin, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Inf. Div., said the new dining facility is a game changer.

“I'm a super picky eater, so eating healthy has always been a challenge for me,” he said. “But now that there's more accessible healthy things to eat, it's much easier for me.”

Hlusak-Martin said this is the first time in his Army career he’s been looking forward to going to a dining facility.

“The food options are phenomenal,” he said. “You can order and customize your food.”

In addition to the expanded hours of operation and wider variety of healthy food options, the restaurant has ping pong tables, phone chargers and Wi-Fi, making it a space to refuel and unwind. Mohan described the day as more than a ribbon cutting.

“For generations, our dining facilities have been a central part of Army life,” said Mohan. “Today represents another important step toward our commitment to taking care of our most valuable asset, which is our Soldiers.”

To learn more about The Stack House Bistro visit the Fort Carson website at https://home.army.mil/carson/allservices/ivy-warrior-restaurants or the My Army Post App.