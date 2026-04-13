Pathfinder Spark Program Ignites Innovation at 501st Combat Support Wing

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | Nick Underwood, 501st Combat Support Wing, Wing Process Manager and Innovation Lead, smiles for a photo in the 501st CSW Spark Cell at RAF Croughton, England, April 17, 2026. The Pathfinder Spark program provides a framework for active duty and civilian members to develop, pitch, and implement innovative projects. Since May 2023, Underwood has guided the program, which has helped secure over $1.2 million for more than 50 initiatives across the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone) see less | View Image Page

A program at the 501st Combat Support Wing is empowering Airmen to solve workplace challenges and improve their units, using data driven decisions to turn grassroots ideas into funded realities.

The Pathfinder Spark program, led by Nick Underwood, 501st CSW Wing Process Manager and Innovation Lead, provides a framework for active duty and civilian members to develop, pitch, and implement innovative projects. Since May 2023, Underwood has guided the program, which has helped secure over $1.2 million for more than 50 initiatives across the Wing.

"My role is a full-time position, so 100% of my time is dedicated to Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) and Innovation," Underwood said. "This allows me to work every day with Airmen across the 501st CSW to ‘Improve their Unit’."

The program is the 501st CSW’s local branch of the Air Force Spark Cell initiative, supported by AFWERX to centralize and foster innovation. It teaches a structured approach to problem-solving, including the Air Force's 8-Step Practical Problem-Solving Methodology, moving Airmen away from a "ready-fire-aim" approach.

"The Pathfinder Spark program is here to help Airmen to ‘Improve the Unit’, be that through developing innovative ideas or using existing technology in an innovative way," Underwood explained.

Success stories from the program are diverse. They include bat and explosives detection systems, solar panels to power a fitness center, and advanced medical training mannequins. One project in development aims to replace munitions transport materials with recyclable, 3D-printed alternatives.

A standout project was AF-REACT, an "Integrated Defense Tabletop Training" board game designed by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Miller, 420th Air Base Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, to refresh base defense skills. The game reached the quarterfinals of the Air Force Spark Tank competition and was recognized by the Royal Air Force at an event in the Houses of Parliament.

The process for Airmen begins with a simple conversation with Underwood asking, “what is the problem you are trying to solve?"

From there, ideas are developed and submitted to the Squadron Innovation Fund Marketplace, a consolidated, Air Force-wide crowdsourcing platform. On the platform, commanders across the service use virtual tokens to allocate a share of an $11 million funding pool to projects they believe have merit.

In the current funding cycle, the 501st CSW has seven projects listed in the marketplace, placing it in the top three wings across the Air Force for the number of submissions.

"In Innovation and CPI there is no such thing as a ‘bad idea’, just ideas," Underwood said, emphasizing that the program exists to support innovators at every step. He noted that once a project is fully developed and submitted, funding can arrive quickly, so his team ensures all stakeholders are ready for execution.

Underwood encourages all 501st CSW personnel with an idea, big or small, to connect with the program.

"The biggest challenge is visibility," Underwood said, quoting Queen Elizabeth II, "I need to be seen to be believed." He stressed that getting out and connecting with members across the Wing is vital to the program's success.

To turn an innovative idea into reality, any 501st CSW member can connect with the Pathfinder Spark office at RAF Croughton. The team is also available by email at 501CSW.XP.PathfinderSpark@us.af.mil and by phone at DSN: 314-236-8102.