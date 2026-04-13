Staff in the Spotlight – Utilitiesman First Class Joshua Gatke

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen | Meet Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Gatke, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp. see less | View Image Page

Meet Utilitiesman 1st Class Joshua Gatke, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gatke joined the Navy more than 19 years ago at a turning point in his life, searching for direction and a path forward.

"I joined the Navy because I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life, and I was heading down a path I didn't like," Gatke said. "The Navy gave me a chance to change that."

Throughout his career, including assignments with multiple Naval Mobile Construction Battalions and deployments across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Gatke found more than just a profession. He found something worth building a life around — service to others.

"My entire career, I've felt like I was where I needed to be," he said. "Not just for myself, but to show others that they have a purpose too. Everyone goes through tough moments, but my Seabee family has always been there to lift me up. That support kept me going, and it pushed me to do the same for others."

That commitment traces back long before the Navy. Growing up, Gatke's family worked together cleaning restaurants. Everyone had a role, no matter how small or unglamorous.

"I didn't appreciate it at the time, but looking back, that's one of the biggest lessons I carry with me," he said. "Teamwork makes everything easier."

His mentors reinforced that foundation with a principle he still lives by.

"Be brilliant at the basics," Gatke said. "If you master the basics, whether it's your job, your life, or how you treat people, the hard things become easy. That foundation is what everything else is built on."

At RTC, Gatke’s role demands constant attention, adaptability, and commitment.

"Being an RDC means being everything: teacher, mentor, leader, and role model," he said. "You're not just training Sailors; you're helping shape the start of someone's future, whether that's in the Navy or beyond."

For Gatke, the most rewarding part of the job comes from seeing recruits gain confidence and discover their own potential.

"When it finally clicks for a recruit — when they understand why everything we do has a purpose — you can see a change in them," he said. "That confidence builds, and you start to see that drive come out."

He calls it "the fire."

"When you light that fire in someone, they start to believe in themselves," Gatke said. "There are two names on your chest — the Navy and your own. If you respect both, you'll take care of yourself and the people around you."

Despite the rewards, the role comes with its own challenges, particularly balancing the demands of the job with life at home.

"The biggest challenge for me has been making sure I'm still present for my family after long days," he said. "It's easy to stay in that work mindset, but being there for them matters just as much."

Even so, his drive stays sharp. Following Battle Stations, he sits down with his division and asks for three positives and three areas to improve. He says that feedback is what helps him develop as an RDC over time.

The people, Gatke says, are the reason he continues to push himself.

"Watching them get better, find their voice, and build their own motivation is what keeps me going,” Gatke said.

Looking ahead, Gatke has simple but meaningful goals.

"My goal is to retire from the Navy and move into construction management," he said. "I also want to keep coaching and help the next generation any way I can."

Gatke continues to support RTC's mission by developing future Sailors, ensuring they leave boot camp with the discipline, confidence, and foundation needed to succeed in the fleet.

Training at RTC lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.