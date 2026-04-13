Cultural kids’ festival at Camp Zama celebrates military children Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – While volunteering his time at a children’s festival held here, Carson Hansen called it a privilege to support an event that celebrated the youngest members of the Army community.



“I’m really happy to be here,” Hansen, a senior at Zama Middle High School and member of the Keystone Club, said during “Kodomo No Matsuri,” held April 11 in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.



The weather on the day of Kodomo No Matsuri — “children’s festival” in Japanese — brought early summer warmth and sunshine ideally suited for an outdoor festival that included stage performances, arcade games and other attractions.



“I love this event because in my eyes, it’s an opportunity for both young people and their families to come together and celebrate,” Hansen said.



Hansen took a moment during the event to absorb the unique atmosphere of the Camp Zama celebration. Having spent time in various locations as a military child himself, seeing the blend of American and Japanese culture at Kodomo No Matsuri felt like a rare gift, he said.



Hansen was more than just a spectator and volunteer at the event — he was there serving as a true pillar of his community. He was also there to deliver remarks as Camp Zama’s Military Youth Representative of the Year.



“My role is to serve and uplift other youth,” Hansen said. “I want them to understand that the Army community is here for them.



“If there’s one thing I hope our military children take away from this experience,” he added, “it’s that they matter, and that they know they have a voice to make a change in their community.”