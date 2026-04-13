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    US Navy celebrates 250 years of our nation with National Parks Navy Week

    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiena Taralson | Members of Navy Band Southwest, stationed in San Diego, CA perform at neighborhood...... read more read more

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    The U.S. Navy proudly announces National Parks Navy Week, scheduled April 19-26.

    As part of a nationwide outreach effort, National Parks Navy Week will bring Sailors to engage directly with communities across the nation through a series of performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.

    As the Nation celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026, Navy Weeks will embark on a celebratory “Road Trip to 250,” serving as symbolic stops across the United States to highlight the Navy’s history, heritage, and continued commitment to defending freedom and supporting American communities.

    “Bringing Navy Week to our National Parks is a historic first for our Navy community outreach program,” said Cmdr. Julie Holland, director of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “National Parks are cornerstones of our national heritage, and this is a remarkable opportunity to honor that history while building a stronger connection between our Sailors and the American public."

    Selected parks include Hot Springs, Zion, Great Smoky Mountains, Olympic, Mesa Verde, Everglades, Cuyahoga Valley national parks, and the National Mall and Memorial Park. We’re excited to collaborate with these national parks near selected Navy Week locations across the United States. Navy Week locations include Hot Springs, Arkansas, St. George, Utah, Knoxville, Tennessee, Port Angeles, Washington, Cortez, Colorado, Hollywood, Florida, and Cleveland, Ohio.

    Navy Week events will feature hometown Sailors and Namesake ships from commands across the Fleet, our Navy bands, and Senior Executives. The program aims to provide residents with a firsthand look at the Navy’s mission and the men and women who serve our nation around the world.

    The 2026 event will build on these existing relationships, showcasing a lineup of performances, demonstrations, and community engagements from the following:

    • Navy Music: Enjoy live musical performances and masterclasses from Navy musicians as they appear at venues throughout the selected National Parks and gateway communities.
    • Navy STEM: Experience hands-on demonstrations displaying STEM capabilities, giving residents a close look at the technology and expertise behind today’s Navy.
    • Namesake Sailors: Meet Sailors serving aboard ships bearing the names of states or communities connected to the selected National Parks as they connect with the communities.
    • Sailors from Across the Fleet: Engage with Sailors from commands around the world, including “hometown heroes” from areas around the selected National Parks, who will return to represent their Navy and share their stories with their community.

    Navy Weeks bring the Navy to regions without a major naval presence, fostering connections and showcasing how the Navy’s mission ensures security, prosperity and freedom for our nation. The Navy Week program has visited over 100 U.S. markets since the program’s inception in 2005.

    For more details on National Parks Navy Week, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/navy-weeks/ or contact Lt. Cmdr. Caroline Henson at mailto:caroline.e.henson.mil@us.navy.mil or (901) 874-5805.

    Follow Navy Outreach on social media @NavyOutreach on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn and connect using #NavyWeek.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 22:49
    Story ID: 562941
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    Navy Band Southwest Performs at Phoenix Navy Week 2024

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