U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense commence CENTAM Guardian 26

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | A U.S. Soldier serves as the guidon bearer in the CENTAM Guardian 2026 Opening Ceremony at Ilopango International Airport, El Salvador, April 16, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood | A U.S. Soldier serves as the guidon bearer in the CENTAM Guardian 2026 Opening...... read more read more

ILOPANGO, El Salvador-- Military and security forces members from seven partner nations assembled April 16, 2026 at Ilopango International Airport for the start of CENTAM Guardian 26, the fifth iteration of the annual, multinational exercise.

Hosted this year by U.S. Southern Command and El Salvador’s Ministry of National Defense, the exercise involves more than 1,200 service members and disaster-relief specialists from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States reinforcing a shared commitment to regional stability and stability by strengthening partnerships and enhancing the capacity to counter transnational threats.

“CENTAM Guardian is more than a training event, it is a living demonstration of the power of partnership,” said Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command during his opening remarks to the multinational service members in formation at the ceremony. “Our mission is clear: to build readiness, enhance interoperability, and foster the kind of trust that can only be forged through shared challenges and shared triumphs.”

CG26 incorporates training in land, sea and air operations in multiple locations across El Salvador, providing a valuable platform for partner nations to share expertise and experience, strengthening all-domain capabilities and interoperability.

Subject-matter experts from each country will participate in training sessions in command and control, search and rescue, law enforcement and cyber security, fostering exchanges of knowledge and experience. Events will include small-arms training, amphibious operations, special tactics and disaster-response preparedness, contributing to stronger partnerships and readiness.

René Francis Merino Monroy, El Salvador Minister of National Defense, also emphasized the importance of strong partnership and cooperation in the region during his comments.

“CENTAM Guardian provides a valuable platform for interoperability, strengthening knowledge sharing and consolidating capabilities that allow us to respond promptly to emergencies and natural disasters,” said Merino. “For El Salvador, hosting this exercise is not only an honor, but also a responsibility that we assume with determination, professionalism, and the spirit of service. To the participating delegations, I reiterate our gratitude for your presence and for the trust you’ve placed in our country. Your participation strengthens the bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between our nations.”

Photos, videos and news articles from the exercise will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/CENTAMGuardian26.