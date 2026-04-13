Photo By Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins | U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Andrew Porch, USARPAC Public Affairs senior enlisted advisor, and Col. Isaac Taylor, USARPAC Public Affairs Director, addressed Soldiers during the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF), in the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Resort Conference Room, March 2, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins) see less | View Image Page

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Winning the Narrative: USARPAC Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum Focuses on Storytelling as Deterrence in the Indo-Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii — U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) kicked off the Public Affairs Leadership Development Forum (PALDF), from March 29 through April 2, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Resort. Public Affairs professionals from across the Indo-Pacific were brought together for a weeklong forum focused on sharing best public affairs practices across the force.

“PALDF is important because it brings Public Affairs professionals together from across the Indo-Pacific to engage, inform, and educate. I believe these are the core responsibilities for PAOs to help their commands communicate effectively,” said Col. Isaac Taylor, USARPAC Public Affairs Director.

Taylor explained that the goal of Public Affairs is to inspire trust in the Army.

USARPAC leaders emphasized that winning doesn’t begin in conflict, winning begins with communication.

“We have to be present to win. There is no other option,” said Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USARPAC commanding general.

The forum included representatives from the White House, Department of State, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Headquarters, Department of the Army, theater Army major subordinate commands, sister services, U.S. embassies, and allied and partner nations.

“The benefit of hosting PALDF is ensuring that Public Affairs professionals from across the Theater are able to meet each other and network, taking the time to cultivate relationships that will enhance our strategic communications as a whole,” said Sgt. Maj. Andrew Porch, USARPAC Public Affairs senior enlisted advisor.

Designed to strengthen communication across the joint and multinational force, the forum focused on aligning public affairs efforts with whole-of-government objectives, higher headquarters priorities, and theater campaign plans.

“We want to reassure our allies and partners that they can rely on us and make sure our adversaries know our Soldiers are ready to answer the nation’s call,” said Taylor.

But beyond synchronization, leaders made it clear that storytelling is not just a supporting effort, it is a critical component of deterrence.

“If we don’t tell our story, no one else is going to tell our story," said Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, USARPAC command sergeant major, “And in a theater as complex as this one, that matters.”

Spanning 17 time zones and encompassing more than 60 percent of the world’s population, the Indo-Pacific presents unique operational and informational challenges.

“Distance is our major operational challenge,” Clark said. “Our advantage is that we have allies who fight alongside us.”

That presence, leaders emphasized, extends beyond physical positioning, it also includes dominance in the information space.

“The first thing everyone does in the morning is pick up their phone. That's power,” said Schmidt. “You can solve problems with storytelling long before the rifleman has boots on the ground.”

Throughout the forum, attendees explored how public affairs supports theater objectives by shaping perceptions, strengthening partnerships, and reinforcing trust with allies and partners.

“You cannot wait until crisis to build relationships, it’s too late,” said Clark.

For USARPAC leaders, those relationships are built not just between nations, but between people.

“We’re not building relationships with countries, we’re building relationships with people,” said Schmidt.

At its core, PALDF served as both a training platform and a professional development opportunity, mentoring officers, enlisted personnel, and civilians on how to operate effectively in a rapidly evolving information environment.

“Beyond the training, PALDF was a powerful reminder that in the Indo-Pacific, relationships are the most valuable currency,” said Sgt. 1st Class Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Public Affairs noncommissioned officer (NCO).

Abdullah-Robinson added, “Reuniting with friends and mentors across the theater has already paid dividends. Knowing exactly who is on the other end of the line when a mission becomes complex is a massive force multiplier for my team.”

Sessions were also focused on emerging tools and technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence to enhance communication speed, reach, and effectiveness across the force.

“We’re growing public affairs because telling our story is that important,” said Clark.

That story, leaders emphasized, is not about institutions, it’s about Soldiers.

“We must be relentless in investing in our Soldiers and our craft with events such as PALDF,” said Porch, “By pouring into their professional development, we aren’t just building better storytellers, we are forging elite advisors who are mission ready.”

With less than one percent of Americans serving in uniform, public affairs professionals play a critical role in bridging the gap between the military and the nation it serves.

“The story I want to tell is the story of our soldiers,” said Cark. “Young men and women from across our country. That’s the story.”

As the forum concluded, one message remained clear: in the Indo-Pacific, communication is not an afterthought, it is a decisive element of competition, crisis, and conflict.

People. Partnerships. Prevail.