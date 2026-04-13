NAVFAC Washington Leaders receives Briefing on Projects at Joint Base Andrews

The Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) at Joint Base Andrews hosted ROICC DAY, providing NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Daniel Schmitt, and the leadership team a detailed briefing on projects April 8.



The event, led by the ROICC, Lt. Cmdr. Cory Devonis, was centered on the status of Military Construction (MILCON) projects across Joint Base Andrews and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Discussions delved into the specifics of ongoing projects and the overall health of the installation’s construction program.



“ROICC Day is not just about highlighting the great work our people deliver; it is about having the hard conversations about the challenges we face,” Devonis said. “Leadership coming out of their office re-enforces the commitment to support us as we continue to focus on execution in the field.”



The ROICC team discussed the outstanding contributions of the office and its personnel, explored potential enterprise-wide improvements, and highlighted innovative new strategies being implemented to enhance efficiency in the execution of construction, engineering, and contracting services. The dialogue was focused on sustaining the command's momentum and identifying new avenues for operational excellence.



The leadership team conducted a site visit to the Consolidated Communications Center project. The objective of the project is to construct a two-story facility for the 89th and 744th Squadrons, supporting critical communications functions for the Air Force, White House, and Defense Information System Agency along with Senior Leaders Command, Control and Communications Systems. There, Lt. Cmdr. Devonis, along with construction manager, Stephen White from ROICC Andrews and project manager, David Perera from Balfour Beatty, showcased the tremendous strides the project has made. The tour provided Capt. Schmitt with a firsthand look at the progress completed on one of the installation's key facilities – not only for the installation, but for the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:21 Story ID: 562934 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Leaders receives Briefing on Projects at Joint Base Andrews, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.