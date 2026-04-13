MILITARY STAR Stands With Service Members When Deployment Orders Arrive

Photo By Zachary Wright | : MILITARY STAR® cardmembers with deployment orders may be eligible for a reduced 6% interest rate and payment deferral for the duration of their deployment. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Zachary Wright | : MILITARY STAR® cardmembers with deployment orders may be eligible for a reduced 6%...... read more read more

DALLAS – Deployment orders come with a built-in financial help for MILITARY STAR® cardmembers, who can lock in exclusive protections before deploying.

Cardmembers, including activated mobilized or activated Reservists and National Guard members, deploying to qualifying locations are eligible for temporary for a temporarily reduced 6% interest rate with deferred monthly payments during their deployments.

“Service members carry enough on deployment, but the MILITARY STAR card is designed to remove some of that financial weight,” said Exchange Credit Program Senior Vice President Joseph Todd. “These protections exist because the military community deserves a card built with their livelihoods in mind.”

To be eligible for deployment benefits, the MILITARY STAR account must be in good standing (no more than one payment past due), and the cardmember must provide a copy of deployment orders or a letter from the unit commander.

The deployment orders or letter must contain: · Full name · Social Security number · Length of deployment or dates of deployment

Cardmembers can submit their orders to the Exchange Credit Program at mailto:Deployment@aafes.com. Cardmembers must include an image of the orders or letter.

Cardmembers can also mail their deployment orders or letters to: Exchange Credit Program ATTN: Deployments P.O. Box 650410 Dallas, TX 75265-0410

If the deployment is extended, cardmembers should notify the Exchange Credit Program at Deployment@aafes.com.

For any questions about the deployment benefit, cardmembers can contact the Exchange Credit Program contact center at 877-891-7827.

The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all Exchanges, including contingency locations, making it a practical financial tool at home and the tip of the spear. In 2025, qualifying cardmembers saved $1 million from the reduced-interest, no-payment deployment policy.

The MILITARY STAR card, an exclusive line of credit for active-duty service members, their families, Veterans, retirees and Department of War and Coast Guard civilians, is accepted all exchanges, commissaries and more on installations. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit the Exchange Community Hub.