NMCSD Showcases Future of Military Medicine at 41st Annual Research Competition

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) highlighted major advancements in military medical research during its 41st annual Academic Research Competition and Innovation Day on April 10. The event, a cornerstone for the command's commitment to medical innovation, featured 17 podium presentations and 70 poster displays from leading researchers and clinicians.
The competition is designed to foster a culture of discovery and collaboration, showcasing emerging science and projects aimed at addressing the complex medical needs of the nation's warfighters, their families, and all those entrusted to NMCSD’s care.
“Clinical investigation and academic research are critical to our ability to deliver medicine at the tip of the spear for our warfighters,” said Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, director for Naval Medical Center San Diego. “ It was exciting to be able to hear the poster presentations, to see industry begin to interact with our researchers, our residents and our staff, and to be able to put together folks who will be able to advance medical research within military medicine to support our warfighters as they do the job that the American public is counting on them to do in defense of our nation.”
“The breadth and quality of the research presented this year were truly outstanding,” said Dr. LeAnne Lovett-Floom, head of the Clinical Investigations Department at NMCSD. “Our participants are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to the unique medical challenges faced by our service members. This competition highlights our commitment to fostering a culture of discovery and continuous improvement in military medicine.”
Due to the sheer number of high-caliber entries, the judging panel required a full business day to process the results and deliberate on the winners. Competitors waited with anticipation for the final announcements, which came the following Monday. That anticipation culminated with the announcement that LT Laura Kraemer had secured first place in the highly competitive Resident Category 1A.
LT Kraemer will represent NMCSD at the Navy-Wide Academic Research Competition on May 15, 2026.
"I am incredibly honored to receive this award and to represent NMCSD at the next level," said LT Kraemer. "This curriculum for placing vascular shunts is about ensuring our providers have the critical skills needed to save limbs and lives in challenging environments. This recognition is a testament to the importance of simulation in medical training."
Her work demonstrates how clinical investigative efforts at the medical treatment facility level can have a profound effect on our warfighters.
Looking ahead to the Navy-wide competition, Kraemer recognizes the challenge but is confident in her work.
"I know the competition will be fierce, with a high caliber of research from across the fleet," Kraemer stated. "However, I am confident in the impact of our work and its direct relevance to improving battlefield surgical outcomes. I'm excited to represent NMCSD and share our findings."
Podium Presentation Winners 1A (Resident)
2 (Resident)
2 (Staff)
Poster Presentation Winners
The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 12:55
|Story ID:
|562875
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
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