(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard set to open South Channel

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard set to open South Channel
    April 16, 2026
    Justin Bravatto
    906-635-3299

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — In accordance with 33 Code of Federal Regulations 165.944, Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes is set to open the South Channel in the Straits of Mackinac at noon on April 19, 2026.

    The channel is located north of Cheboygan, Michigan, and south of Bois Blanc Island and serves as a commercial shipping lane.

    Sector Northern Great Lakes recommends that members of the public, who recreate on the ice to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay away from charted shipping channels, as ice-breaking activity weakens the ice far beyond the tracks created by icebreakers.

    For more information, please contact Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at 906-635-3299 or via email at sootfc@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 12:44
    Story ID: 562872
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    United States Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version