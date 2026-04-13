Coast Guard set to open South Channel Your browser does not support the audio element.

April 16, 2026

Justin Bravatto

906-635-3299



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — In accordance with 33 Code of Federal Regulations 165.944, Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes is set to open the South Channel in the Straits of Mackinac at noon on April 19, 2026.



The channel is located north of Cheboygan, Michigan, and south of Bois Blanc Island and serves as a commercial shipping lane.



Sector Northern Great Lakes recommends that members of the public, who recreate on the ice to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay away from charted shipping channels, as ice-breaking activity weakens the ice far beyond the tracks created by icebreakers.



For more information, please contact Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at 906-635-3299 or via email at sootfc@uscg.mil.



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