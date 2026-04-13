AETC Deputy Commander Visits the 17th Training Wing

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Air Education Training Command deputy commander, Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, and San Angelo honorary commanders attend the annual San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo at the CRC Roofers Coliseum, Texas, April 9, 2026. The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association hosts this event annually, highlighting the strong community partnership with Goodfellow Air Force Base and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Air Education Training Command deputy commander, visited the 17th Training Wing to engage with Airmen and assess the effectiveness and innovation of its intelligence and firefighting programs on April 10.

Collins received a Wing Mission Brief at the Norma Brown Headquarters building that outlined Goodfellow’s mission, training enterprise and wing priorities while also showcasing how the 17th TRW develops mission-ready intelligence and fire protection professionals.

“Speaking with the leadership afforded me the opportunity to understand what challenges the team needed support with and where they are excelling to share their success across AETC and the Air Force,” stated Collins. “The opportunity to talk with our Airmen was to ensure those that are permanent party at Goodfellow know how important they are to our success.”

Collins' visit continued with a focus on the 17th TRW’s advanced training capabilities, first at the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy and then at the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Training Campus. At the fire academy, he learned about the 312th Training Squadron’s advanced courses and observed both a downed firefighter rescue drill and a C-130 live-fire demonstration. Subsequently, at the ISR campus, he discussed the various intelligence career fields, training squadron missions, and schoolhouse infrastructure, which included information about the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey, before participating in ISR demonstrations.

“I was highly impressed by the strong leadership at all levels across the installation and by the confidence and competence of our Airmen in training — true professionals,” expressed Collins. “Every training pipeline refuels our Air Force everyday; The Goodfellow team is providing the right Airmen at the right time to meet the requirements at the highest level of proficiency.”

After leaving the campus, Collins stopped by the 17th Training Group to meet with the 17th Training Support Squadron’s Instructional Technology Unit, where he observed their development of new and innovative training materials for intelligence and fire protection professionals.

During a visit to the Cressman Dining Facility, Collins met with members of the 17th Force Support Squadron to congratulate them on winning the Air Force-level John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award, one of the service’s most prestigious honors for installation food service operations. While there, he also met with squadron commanders to discuss the capabilities and challenges they face at Goodfellow.

Established in 1957, the Hennessy Award recognizes the Air Force’s top dining facilities for outstanding customer service, culinary skill, management effectiveness, and commitment to readiness. The award is named in honor of John L. Hennessy, a leader in the food service industry who championed improved military dining standards. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that includes on-site inspections, food production assessments, and reviews of training, sanitation, and operational excellence. Earning the award places Goodfellow among the best food service teams in the entire Air Force.

Collins toured the 316th Training Squadron dormitories to assess the living conditions and speak with student leaders, reiterating the importance of their training and how their future proficiency and competence will directly impact Air Force readiness.

The Ross Clinic provided Collins a look into how the operational capabilities of the Goodfellow Medical Group support the mission. Col. La Rita Abel, Goodfellow MDG commander, walked him through the operating capabilities, community partnerships and future plans to continue to elevate the level of care provided to permanent party and students.

Collins returned to the headquarters building to recognize the 17th TRW judge advocate team for winning the AETC Military Justice Team of the Year Award. While at the headquarters building, he met with the 17th Mission Support Group and Wing Staff Agencies to discuss the daily operations of the various squadrons that protect and enable the 17th TRW to continue its mission of providing the DoW with capable intelligence and fire protection professionals.

A pivotal moment of the visit highlighted Maj. Gen. Collins’ own career roots as he met with Airmen from the 17th Security Forces Squadron. Drawing from his shared background as a Defender, he emphasized their crucial role in the military's strategic shift.

“As a Defender, it was important to me to spend time with our Defenders to discuss the importance of what they do to ensure the success of our mission, safety of those generating mission and protection of our families everyday,” said Collins.