101st Airborne Division Band Performs at Local Schools for Military Children

Clarksville, Tenn.- April is known as the Month of the Military Child, which honors the children of Military Parents, to celebrate this year’s Month of the Military Child the 101st Airborne Division Band performed at local schools in the Fort Campbell/Clarksville area. “The Month of the Military Child is a month where we take time to especially honor military children for the sacrifice and service that they do,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Martin Johnston, Band Master of the 101st Airborne Division Band. One of the schools the band performed at was Clarksville Christian School on April 14, 2026, a private school for Kindergarten through 12th Grade students. With the entire school in the gymnasium the band had an ensemble of Drums, Guitars, Trumpets, Saxophones, Tubas, Trombones, and a Vocalist. They performed various songs throughout our history that signify patriotism. “I think this show is really special,” said Sgt. Kimberly Brixey, vocalist of the 101st Airborne Division Band. “I think it’s really interesting to go in depth to our history and imbue the show with what makes the 101st Airborne Division special.” In between songs Brixey would tell the history of the 101st from its activation, to the beaches of Normandy, Vietnam, to the modern day. “It’s so much, and it’s so hard to condense it all,” said Brixey “To really put a fine point on what it is we do, but we try our best to make sure that we encompass everything that makes the 101st Airborne Division so special.” The show at Clarksville Christian School was put together by a teacher named Mrs. Kaitlyn Rainen. “So I was a military child and now a military spouse, and when we first got here Clarksville Christian School was supportive of military families; they didn’t have a military kids club,” said Mrs. Kaitlyn Rainen, 5th & 6th grade teacher at Clarksville Christian School. “ So I asked if we could start one and they said yes it was then brought to my attention that the Month of the Military Child was a thing. We first asked the 101st Band to perform here four years ago and it has since become a tradition that the students look forward to every year,” said Rainen. The students, especially those with military parents from Clarksville Christian School were ecstatic that the 101st Airborne Division Band performed for them. “That is their time to shine, even seeing them stand representing their families,” said Rainen. “It is a time that they can uphold that sense of pride that they get to represent.” The 101st Airborne Division has one more performance for Month of the Military Child at West Creek Elementary on April 16, 2026.