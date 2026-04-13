159th Operations Support Squadron Holds Redesignation Ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jacob Hall | Lt. Col. Jeffery Negrette, 159 Operations Support Squadron commander, provides closing remarks at the 159 OSS redesignation ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, April 12, 2026. The 159 OSS provides mission critical support including intelligence, weather forecasting, airfield operations and flight planning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hall) see less | View Image Page

By Senior Airman Jacob Hall, Louisiana Air National Guard Public Affairs Office

BELLE CHASSE, La. –The 159th Operations Support Flight was officially redesignated as the 159th Operations Support Squadron, solidifying its mission critical role in the 159th Fighter Wing, during a ceremony held at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, April 12.

The conversion of the 159 OSS translates further than just an increase in size but in responsibility and mission readiness. This transition allows for more organized and efficient management of personnel and resources. The 159 OSS provides mission critical support including intelligence, weather forecasting, airfield operations and flight planning. These capabilities enable pilots and air crew to execute missions safely and efficiently in both training and operational situations.

“As we transition to the F-15 EX with advancing avionics, increased weapons capacity and expanded mission capabilities...behind the scenes must grow exponentially as well,” says Col. Ryan Reeves, 159th Operations Group commander.

The redesignation allows its Airmen to better align and understand the scope of the mission. It also provides the resources to train and equip Airmen to meet evolving operational requirements. “As we grow, the capability and responsibility [of] our commitment to excellence remains unwavering,” said Lt. Col. Jeffery Negrette, 159 OSS commander. “The 159 OSS is ready to deliver, innovate and lead.”