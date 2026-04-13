Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Installation leadership engaged directly with the retiree and veteran community during...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Installation leadership engaged directly with the retiree and veteran community during a Fort Buchanan Retiree Council meeting held April 15 at the command headquarters, reinforcing the installation’s commitment to readiness and enduring partnerships across the total force. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan Strengthens Readiness Through Retiree Partnership Engagement Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Installation leadership engaged directly with the retiree and veteran community during a Fort Buchanan Retiree Council meeting held April 15 at the command headquarters, reinforcing the installation’s commitment to readiness and enduring partnerships across the total force.



Col. John D. Samples, installation commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, senior enlisted advisor, hosted the session alongside members of the Retiree Council, veteran leaders and installation staff.



“The purpose of this encounter is to continue to build the partnership between the retiree community, Veteran Organizations, and the Army’s home in the Caribbean,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Ret.) Cristino Lozada, council recorder.



Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Marta Carcana, Retiree Council chairperson, emphasized the value of open dialogue between retirees and installation leadership.



“This is an opportunity to share our input, and ideas with the installation command. At the same time, we receive updates on the different things that are happening at the installation,” said Carcana.



The retired Brigadier General also highlighted the importance of maintaining focus on the force of today.



“Let’s focus on the current troops who are ready to be mobilized anytime, anywhere, because this is a total force,” she said.



Samples underscored Fort Buchanan’s role in enabling readiness across the region and beyond.



“Bienvenidos a su casa. It is an honor to be here with you today. Fort Buchanan is relevant. Its infrastructure is expanding. We are always ready. We must be agile and flexible. When the mission calls, we will be ready. We exist to enable the readiness of the warfighter, “said Samples.



He also recognized the foundational role of retirees and veterans in sustaining today’s force.



“We wouldn’t be able to support our service members if it wasn’t for the sacrifice of all of you. We best honor our veterans by enabling our warfighters to be ready today. Inspired by you, we strive to be an example for the next generation of warfighters.”



During the meeting, installation staff provided updates on upcoming Morale, Welfare and Recreation events and briefed attendees on how to become Army Emergency Relief-ready through program participation and application processes.



By strengthening collaboration with retirees and veteran organizations, Fort Buchanan enhances its ability to understand community needs, improve support programs, and sustain a ready and resilient force. These engagements directly contribute to the installation’s capacity to rapidly generate and deploy combat-ready units, reinforcing its role as a critical readiness platform in the Caribbean.



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere. For more information about Fort Buchanan visit [https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/](https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/)