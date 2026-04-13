Modernizing Airborne Support at the 90 MW

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - F.E. Warren AFB’s mission of nuclear deterrence is carried out with precision, discipline, and constant vigilance. This is one of the nation’s most critical strategic responsibilities: maintaining a secure, ready, and credible intercontinental ballistic missile force.

Although the majority of this mission is conducted underground across a vast network of missile alert facilities, its success depends heavily on airborne support. Helicopters provide rapid mobility, security response, and operational oversight across thousands of square miles of remote terrain. These capabilities are essential to ensuring the protection and reliability of the missile field, particularly in an environment where time, distance, and accessibility present constant challenges.

“Helicopters play a critical role in the security of the 90 MW ICBM fleet,” said Capt. Victoria Olchowoj, 37th Helicopter Squadron chief of current operations. “We are the aerial component of an integrated nuclear security force, working with our security forces mission partners to secure our nation’s most deadly weapons.”

For decades, this critical role has been fulfilled by the UH-1N Huey, a helicopter that has proven dependable but is increasingly constrained by age and evolving mission requirements. In response, the U.S. Air Force is introducing the MH-139 Grey Wolf, a modern aircraft designed to enhance performance, safety, and mission effectiveness. The MH-139 will feature an autopilot system, reducing pilot workload while incorporating additional safety systems.

Introducing a new aircraft requires training aircrew and flight engineers to operate and sustain it. The 37 HS continues to support the 90 MW while training pilots to the MH-139.

Pilots attend training in Louisiana, where they review flight fundamentals and complete simulator exercises before returning to the UH-1N for continued flight experience. When classes and conversion qualification trainings open up, they begin the transition to the MH-139.

Training on the MH-139 for the flight engineers starts by learning the aircraft from the ground up. Flight engineers complete a five-week course covering aircraft systems, hoisting, fast rope operations, and aerial gunnery before attending a conversion qualification course at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

“During the Conversion Qualifications Training, we treat it as a crawl-walk-run course,” said Senior Airman Jackson Schmiedecke, 37 HS special missions aviator. “We start with systems, then move into the simulator, and then finally enter the aircraft and can fly it. Flight engineers get to do many hoist and fast rope iterations, and at the end of the course, we can do live aerial gunnery with the new gun mounts.”

Support from these Air Force training organizations and industry partners has helped streamline the process, providing additional expertise and resources. While the transition demands time and significant amounts of training, feedback has been largely positive, with Airmen noting improvements in performance, safety, and maintainability.

As more crews complete training, the squadron is steadily building toward full operational capability.

The upcoming arrival of the MH-139 Grey Wolf marks a significant step in modernizing the 90 MW and strengthening its nuclear security mission. The MH-139 enhances the wing’s ability to move security forces, access remote facilities, and respond quickly across the missile complex. Improved reliability and modern safety systems further reduce risk while increasing mission effectiveness.

The transition reflects a broader effort to modernize the Air Force’s ICBM enterprise. While often out of public view, missions like those at F.E. Warren AFB depend on a network of systems working together. The MH-139 strengthens that network, ensuring the force remains ready, resilient, and responsive in an evolving strategic environment.

“The MH-139 was Air Force Global Strike Command’s first step in the modernization effort of their ICBM portfolio,” said Olchowoj. “This transition not only shows how serious the Air Force is about this mission, but shows they are willing to invest in our mission. This mission is a priority not only to the Air Force, but to the Department of War.”

As the MH-139 Grey Wolf enters service at F.E. Warren AFB, it brings with it more than improved capability. It reinforces a mission built on readiness and trust. For the 90 MW, that mission continues, stronger and more capable than ever.