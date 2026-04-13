21st TSC Senior Leaders Forum Aligns Priorities, Strengthens Sustainment for European Operations

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Senior leaders pose for a photo during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Senior Leader Forum at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne in Germany, April 7, 2026. The event focuses on Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor’s priorities as commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, including freedom of action, building teams and a disciplined approach. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Senior leaders pose for a photo during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Senior...... read more read more

SEMBACH, Germany — Senior leaders from across the theater gathered for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Senior Leaders Forum, April 7–10, 2026, at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne to align priorities and assess operations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. European Command objectives.

Hosted by Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st TSC, the forum brought together commanders, senior enlisted leaders and key staff to discuss the state of the command and prepare for future operations supporting large-scale combat.

As the Army’s primary sustainment command for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the 21st TSC enables deterrence, strengthens interoperability with allies and sustains forward-postured forces across the region.

During his opening remarks, Lalor highlighted the command’s operational tempo and recent accomplishments, emphasizing sustainment as a critical enabler of combat power.

“Our teams have successfully executed sustainment missions across Europe over the past six month,” Lalor said. “We’ve delivered more than 2 million gallons of fuel and executed 14 RSOMs (reception, staging, onward movement). The 21st TSCs continues to enable combat power at the point of need when it’s needed.”

These efforts support rotational and forward forces aligned with EUCOM priorities, ensuring combat-credible capabilities are positioned rapidly across the theater. “Our ability to move equipment across ports, rail and ground networks demonstrates the strength of our theater-opening capability and the expertise of our Soldiers and civilians,” Lalor said.

“It’s important to bring the team together to talk, collaborate and build cohesion,” said Col. William Prince, chief of staff for the 21st TSC. “Knowing the people to your left and right strengthens the organization.”

The forum also highlighted modernization efforts aligned with Army and theater priorities, including the fielding of advanced bulk fuel distribution systems and continued development of the Advanced Manufacturing Strategy and Innovation Center, which supports readiness by producing critical parts forward in theater.

Looking ahead, Lalor outlined priorities for the next six months, including preparations for exercise SWORD 26, a key opportunity to integrate sustainment capabilities into large-scale, multidomain operations alongside allies and partners.

“Our primary focus is, and will continue to be, setting and supporting the European theater,” Lalor said. “We will continue to train to execute theater opening, distribution and closing.”

Senior leaders reinforced the importance of training and leader development across formations.

“The command’s priorities remain consistent: people, warfighting, readiness, innovation and connection,” said Col. Michael Lindley, deputy commander of the 21st TSC.

Leaders also emphasized interoperability and burden-sharing across the alliance, particularly through bilateral agreements that enhance efficiency and strengthen multinational sustainment frameworks.

“We are committed to ensuring our formations are ready to operate in contested environments and building a resilient and adaptive sustainment network,” Lindley said. “Our brigades are developing experts, investing in our teams and building formations with the capabilities to meet the demands of the warfighter.”

Throughout the forum, participants engaged in sessions focused on sustainment innovation, data integration and building resilient logistics networks capable of supporting dispersed operations across EUCOM.

Senior enlisted leadership emphasized the importance of maintaining connections beyond the forum.

“Do not allow the Senior Leader Forum to become the sole touchpoint for command team engagement, said Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Malave, senior enlisted adviser for the 21st TSC.”Use it as a start point, not a finish line. Continue to deliberately connect across formations, strengthen relationships, and maintain open lines of communication at every echelon to better improve training, leader development, and standards across the theater.”

The forum provided leaders an opportunity to synchronize efforts and ensure the command remains ready to support U.S. Army Europe and Africa, EUCOM and allied forces.