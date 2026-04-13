CFAO and JMSDF to Host White Beach Festival 2026

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES OKINAWA, Japan — Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), in partnership with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sub Area Activity Okinawa, will host White Beach Festival 2026.



White Beach Fest is an open-base community event April 25–26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at White Beach Naval Facility.



The annual festival celebrates the strong alliance between the United States and Japan while fostering goodwill with the local Okinawan community. This two-day event will offer guests a unique opportunity to experience U.S. Navy and JMSDF operations, culture, and community engagement in a family-friendly environment.



Attendees can expect live entertainment, cultural performances, static displays, ship tours (subject to availability), and a wide variety of food and vendor booths. The event will also feature interactive exhibits and activities designed to engage visitors of all ages.



“White Beach Festival highlights the incredible partnership between the U.S. Navy and our JMSDF counterparts, as well as our shared commitment to the Okinawan community,” said Capt. Joseph Parsons, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa. “We are proud to open our gates and welcome our neighbors aboard to experience what we do and who we are.”



JMSDF leaders underscored the event's importance in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting mutual understanding between service members and the local population.



White Beach Festival is open to the public. Visitors should be prepared to comply with base access procedures, including identification requirements and security screening. Specific entry guidance and event details will be released closer to the event date.



White Beach Naval Facility serves as a critical logistics and operational hub, supporting U.S. Navy and Joint Force operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining close coordination with Japan Self-Defense Force partners.



For updates and additional information, please follow Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa at:[https://www.facebook.com/COMFLEACTOKI](https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCOMFLEACTOKI&data=05%7C02%7Cmacadam.k.weissman.mil%40us.navy.mil%7C47ae41c9e7744b505edd08de937d441e%7Ce3333e00c8774b87b6ad45e942de1750%7C0%7C0%7C639110363379731251%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=tGnr%2BNW%2F6tdTAcvR1NLQotoonDva2NZBh%2FrRB78FzQE%3D&reserved=0)



CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region.



-USN-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.16.2026 04:03 Story ID: 562834 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO and JMSDF to Host White Beach Festival 2026, by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.