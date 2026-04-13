NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $100M million Multiple Award Construction Contract at NAVSTA Rota

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brianna Green | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 17, 2020) – Members of Public Works Department Rota and UTE Castellano-Cobra work through the night in order to install two new transformers and conduct a standard lift procedure in order to provide inter-connection to the transformers and to the existing overhead medium-voltage pole in support of Galley Utilities Replacement project (N33191-15-D-0826 TO N33191-18-F-4498). The purpose of this $4 million project is to replace and upgrade existing plumbing, sewer, electrical, fire protection/alarm system, and kitchen ventilation systems at the NAVSTA Rota Galley, Building 38. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Chanhan Lee) see less | View Image Page

The Navy’s system command for shore infrastructure, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $100 million multiple award construction contract (MACC) April 14, 2026, to modernize and maintain critical infrastructure at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and other U.S. and NATO installations in Spain and Portugal.

This multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract directly supports the mission of Commander, Navy Installations Command, by providing a streamlined vehicle for vital construction and repair. The contract ensures the installation can effectively support U.S. and NATO forces in Spain and Portugal while bolstering the local economy through significant opportunities for the six selected Spanish firms.

As an installation, our priority is to ensure our warfighters and their families have the best possible facilities to support executing the mission,” said Capt. Charles Chmielak, NAVSTA Rotacommanding officer. “This contract serves to increase readiness and quality of life for our community.”

From the engineering command responsible for executing the work, the contract's structure is the foundation for that success.

“As the Navy’s engineering systems command, our job is to deliver and maintain facilities that meet the needs of the fleet,” said Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer of NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “This MACC gives my team the agility to address critical infrastructure requirements as they arise, ensuring we are not only good stewards of taxpayer dollars but are also postured to support the dynamic mission of the installation.”

The contract was awarded to six businesses awarded the contract are:

Castellano Cobra UTE MACC LEY 18-1982, of Cadiz

Constructora San Josa S.A., of Sevilla

Elecnor Servicios y Projectos, of Sevilla

Environmental Chemical Corporation Italy S.R.L., of Sevilla

Sociedad Espanola de Montajes Industriales S.A., of Cádiz

UTE MACC Rota 2024, of Sevilla

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 13 offers received.

“This contract vehicle is a strategic tool that establishes a roster of proven, pre-qualified industry partners,” said My-Angela Buescher, the NAVFAC EURAFCENT contracting officer who executed the MACC. “With thirteen proposals to consider, our focus was on selecting partners who provided the absolute best value for the government, not simply the lowest price,” said Buescher. “We’re confident the six contractors chosen represent that best value.”

The contract consists of a three-year base period followed by multiple option periods, for a maximum duration of 96 months or until the $100 million value is reached. The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, sustainment, restoration, modernization, demolition, and new construction of facilities, including waterfront and airfield assets.

The first project under the new contract has already been awarded to Sociedad Espanola de Montajes Industriales S.A. The Cádiz-based company will receive $4.9 million for major renovations to the Pinz Bowling Center at the naval station, with work expected to be completed by August 2028.

To satisfy the contract’s minimum guarantee, $25,000 from fiscal year 2026 Operation and Maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated to five of the awardees.

The Department of War contract announcement can be read at https://www.war.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/4459346/contracts-for-april-14-2026/

For information about future workload projections, visit NAVFAC EURAFCENT Workload Projections here: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Products-and-Services/Workload-Projections/

To learn about doing business with NAVFAC, visit the Office of Small Business Programs here: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Office-of-Small-Business-Programs/

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum.