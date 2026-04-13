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    USAG Japan Commander Visits Okinawa

    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | From left, Keith Rigby, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation for U.S....... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    USAG Japan Commander Visits Okinawa
    TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan— Col. Erik Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander, visited USAG Okinawa on April 13, to see firsthand how installation operations, garrison priorities, and ongoing initiatives support overall mission readiness.

    During the visit, Davis toured Defense Policy Review Initiative facilities to review construction progress and assess how new installation capabilities will enhance joint force readiness and partnership with Japanese allies.
    He also met with garrison leadership and personnel, engaging with team members to better understand how their roles and daily responsibilities directly contribute to mission success across the installation.

    "This visit was crucial,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Okinawa commander. “It provided Col. Davis with a clear picture of our operational capabilities and allowed us to directly discuss the resources needed to support the mission and our community. Having that direct feedback and alignment with our higher headquarters is essential for our success."

    The tour included a stop at Torii Beach, where Davis met with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff to learn more about how quality-of-life programs and facility improvements strengthen soldier and family readiness.

    The visit provided a key opportunity to gain insight into the garrison's efforts and ensure its priorities remain aligned with the Army's strategic mission in the Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 17:59
    Story ID: 562825
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan Commander Visits Okinawa, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa
    USAG Japan commander visits Okinawa

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