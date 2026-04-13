Photo By Natalie Stanley | From left, Keith Rigby, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation for U.S....... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | From left, Keith Rigby, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation for U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa; Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Okinawa commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, USAG Okinawa command sergeant major; Col. Erik Davis, USAG Japan commander; and Franchon Blanche, program manager for Outdoor Recreation, pose for a photo at Torii Beach in Okinawa, Japan, on April 13, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for Davis to engage with garrison personnel and learn more about their ongoing projects. see less | View Image Page

USAG Japan Commander Visits Okinawa Your browser does not support the audio element.

TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan— Col. Erik Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander, visited USAG Okinawa on April 13, to see firsthand how installation operations, garrison priorities, and ongoing initiatives support overall mission readiness.



During the visit, Davis toured Defense Policy Review Initiative facilities to review construction progress and assess how new installation capabilities will enhance joint force readiness and partnership with Japanese allies.

He also met with garrison leadership and personnel, engaging with team members to better understand how their roles and daily responsibilities directly contribute to mission success across the installation.



"This visit was crucial,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Okinawa commander. “It provided Col. Davis with a clear picture of our operational capabilities and allowed us to directly discuss the resources needed to support the mission and our community. Having that direct feedback and alignment with our higher headquarters is essential for our success."



The tour included a stop at Torii Beach, where Davis met with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff to learn more about how quality-of-life programs and facility improvements strengthen soldier and family readiness.



The visit provided a key opportunity to gain insight into the garrison's efforts and ensure its priorities remain aligned with the Army's strategic mission in the Indo-Pacific.