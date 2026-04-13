Book Pet Health Certificate Screening Now for OCONUS PCS Moves Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Service members preparing for a permanent change of station (PCS) outside the continental United States (OCONUS) with pets are encouraged to contact the installation veterinary clinic now to schedule a pet health certificate appointment.



“With the Command and General Staff College graduation May 29, and the School of Advanced Military studies graduation May 21, we anticipate increased demand for health certificate screenings and will be adding a special Saturday clinic May 30 to help meet demand,” said Capt. Michelina Meinzer, Officer in Charge of the Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Clinic. “We encourage service members who plan to take a pet overseas, including Hawaii and Alaska, to get their health certificate screening appointment booked now, which will allow us to plan for appropriate staffing in the clinic.”



A pet health certificate is a critical requirement for international travel and is only valid for a limited time. On-post veterinary clinics issue health certificates within 10 days of travel, but that appointment is just one step in the overall process.



“Many destinations have strict entry requirements for pets, including specific vaccinations, tests, and documentation that must be completed well in advance,” said Meinzer. “If those requirements aren’t met before the health certificate appointment, it can delay travel plans.”



Depending on the destination country, pets may need updated rabies vaccinations, microchipping, parasite treatments, or specialized lab testing months ahead of departure. Requirements vary widely by location, making early coordination essential.



“When service members call to schedule their health certificate screening our team will review those requirements so service members can have them completed before the health certificate appointment,” added Meinzer.



Service members should be aware that appointment availability for health certificates on post may be limited, especially during peak PCS seasons. If on-post appointments fill up, families may need to seek care from off-post veterinary providers which can result in unexpected out-of-pocket expenses prior to PCS.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the installation veterinary clinic at 913-685-6510.