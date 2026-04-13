Goodfellow AFB Hosts Chief Recognition Ceremony

The 17th Training Wing hosted the Chief Recognition Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 10. The ceremony recognized Senior Master Sgt. Heather Clifton and Christopher Loftus for being selected for promotion to Chief Master Sergeant, the highest enlisted grade. The rank of Chief Master Sergeant was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958. It represents a pivotal step in an enlisted member’s career, transitioning into roles that include advising commanders, leading and managing teams, and building strategic plans with execution. This is a significant achievement in an enlisted member's career as it's earned by only a small number of Airmen through years of dedication, professionalism, and disciplined service. “Not everyone will achieve this level of leadership and responsibility, particularly in the world's greatest Air Force,” stated CMSgt Stephanie Zengerle, 315th Training Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, “It is certainly something to be proud of, but we must always remember that we are promoted for the potential we possess, and we must strive to fulfill that potential in our new rank” In addition, they become advocates for the enlisted personnel under them. Their main focus is improving enlisted force development, enforcing high standards of professionalism and development, and ensuring personal and mission readiness.