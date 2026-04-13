Washington National Guard Athletes Earn All-Guard Endurance Team Honors at National Trials

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Capt. Julie Keppner, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element; Maj. Brendan Thompson, Special Operations Detachment–Pacific and Capt. Eddy Allen, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Theater Information Operations Group show off their medals following the National Guard Endurance Team trials, held as part of the Nebraska DekaFit Road Show at the Nebraska Army Aviation Support Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, April 11, 2026. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Three citizen-soldier athletes from the Washington Army National Guard proved their grit and competitive edge on a national stage, earning spots on the All-National Guard Endurance Team during the National Guard Endurance Team trials, held as part of the Nebraska DekaFit Road Show at the Nebraska Army Aviation Support Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, April 11, 2026.

Set inside an aircraft hangar housing CH-47 Chinook helicopters, Capt. Julie Keppner, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element; Capt. Eddy Allen, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Theater Information Operations Group; and Maj. Brendan Thompson, Special Operations Detachment–Pacific, traveled more than 1,500 miles to compete in this year’s event.

The competition challenged participants with a demanding 5-kilometer course broken into 10 high-intensity fitness zones, testing endurance, functional strength, mental toughness and adaptability under pressure.

The course began with 30 weighted alternating reverse lunges using a Spartan RAM roller, followed by a 500-meter row. Athletes then completed 20 box jump or step-overs on a 24-inch platform before transitioning into 25 medicine ball sit-up throws using a 20-pound ball for men and a 14-pound ball for women.

The challenge continued with a 500-meter SkiErg event to test upper-body endurance, followed by a 100-meter farmer’s carry with 60-pound dumbbells for men and 40-pound dumbbells for women. Competitors then faced a 25-calorie air bike sprint before moving into 20 dead ball wall overs, lifting a 60-pound ball for men and a 40-pound ball for women over a wall.

In the final stretch, athletes completed a 100-meter tank push and pull using a weighted sled before finishing with 20 Spartan RAM burpees, a full-body movement that tested strength, coordination and stamina under fatigue. Athletes who pushed through the grueling course and placed among the top 20 finishers earned spots on the prestigious All-Guard Endurance Team.

“The Guard Endurance Team trials are an incredible event that shows who the finest athletes are in the National Guard,” said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Eaton, National Guard Marathon and Endurance Team coordinator and Nebraska National Guardsman.

In addition to qualifying, the Washington trio brought home multiple accolades. Allen delivered a standout performance, finishing third overall in the Elite race. Keppner placed second in her age group, while Allen and Thompson teamed up to secure a third-place finish in the Elite Team competition.

For Thompson, who also serves as the Washington Marathon/Endurance Team coordinator and coaches high school cross country and track and field in his civilian career, the results reflect a broader effort to build a strong and competitive program within the state.

“I wanted to build a Washington team that was competitive, and we did it by getting three athletes on the All-Guard Team,” Thompson said. “Capts. Keppner and Allen showed up and made that happen.”

Thompson emphasized that opportunities extend far beyond endurance events, pointing to other competitive outlets within the National Guard.

“I know we have more athletes in the Washington National Guard,” he said. “Between the Marathon, Endurance, Biathlon and Marksmanship teams, there’s plenty of opportunities for soldiers that want to go above and beyond.”