Sheppard Elementary Unveils Improved Playground

Photo By Benjamin Remmert | Sheppard Elementary student Margot Terrell reads a speech about a petition she started to get upgraded playground equipment April 15, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Recess is back in session at Sheppard Elementary School! A new set of playground equipment made its debut at the school, April 15, 2026.

The previous playground equipment had aged to a point where it no longer passed the City of Wichita Falls safety inspection and was subsequently condemned. The revitalization started with one young girl’s initiative.

“Students would like to use the wooden playground. I have over 100 signatures from others would like it fixed,” wrote second grader Margot Terrell. “It reminds me of playing Cat’s Kingdom with my friend Milo, who moved. Other kids should get to make good memories too.”

That’s when Girl Scout Troop 8240 stepped in. They made replacing the playground a part of their Silver Project. The Silver Project is highest honor a Cadette grades 6–8 can earn, requiring them to identify a community issue, research its root cause, and implement a sustainable, "Take Action” project that creates lasting change. The Girl Scouts also received help from the base community, such as Tech. Sgt. Jason Smith from the 366th Training Squadron, who performed many of the repairs

"We have second-graders in Girl Scouts who were aware that the playground was not being used due to safety concerns,” said Ms. La’Chandra Hooper, 2nd grade teacher and scout leader. “Troop 8240 was excited to make this their project under the direction of our Juniors, such as Meredith Beckwith, who completed some of the painting and woodworking herself.”

The updated equipment was finished and passed city inspection before being unveiled at a Purple Up ribbon cutting as part of Month of the Military Child, ensuring years of fun for our youngest warriors.