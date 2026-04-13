Photo By Amanda Inman | U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen J. Kaiser, section chief of defensive cyber...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Inman | U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen J. Kaiser, section chief of defensive cyber operations with Space Launch Delta 45's 645th Cyberspace Squadron. April 9, 2026. Kaiser served as Space Forces Korea’s liaison officer inside U.S. Forces Korea’s Joint Network Coordination Center, part of the J6 directorate. His steady performance during the exercise earned him superior performer recognition from Space Forces Korea and a coin from U.S. Forces Korea’s J6. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman) see less | View Image Page

Guardian Takes Honor at Exercise Freedom Shield Your browser does not support the audio element.

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla.―Under a simulated barrage of enemy missiles and digital strikes, U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen J. Kaiser kept the joint force’s lifeline humming.



Kaiser, section chief of defensive cyber operations with Space Launch Delta 45's 645th Cyberspace Squadron, deployed last month to South Korea for Freedom Shield 26, a 10-day high-stakes exercise that tested multi-domain operations on the Korean peninsula.



He served as Space Forces Korea’s liaison officer inside U.S. Forces Korea’s Joint Network Coordination Center, part of the J6 directorate. The J6 is the nerve center for command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence systems that keep commanders connected even under attack.



As JNCC Watch noncommissioned officer (NCO), Kaiser pulled 12-hour day shifts, leading a two-person team of Army Reserve augmentees. He tracked network status across the joint force, briefed a Republic of Korea one-star general, and responded to both simulated attacks and real-world outages.



“We had to respond to both real-world requirements and exercise injects,” Kaiser said. “It was a good example of the changing landscape during a complex operation, where Space Force resilience and training proved essential to the joint mission.”



Kaiser noted that this was the first time the United States Space Force was embedded with the J6. “Our mandate was to identify how SFK integrates into the communications landscape and develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Concept of Operations (CONOPs) for USSF augmentees.”



His steady performance during the exercise earned him superior performer recognition from Space Forces Korea and a coin from U.S. Forces Korea’s J6 Assistant Chief of Staff and Exercise J6 director Col. Kalli J. Ritter.



Kaiser’s experience is already strengthening training across Space Launch Delta 45. He is incorporating lessons on space and cyber integration at the combatant command level into squadron procedures, helping the 645th Cyberspace Squadron and other cyber teams stay ready in contested environments and rapidly reconstitute space capabilities after enemy aggression.



“The lesson I bring back is really a higher respect and understanding of what it takes to coordinate with the joint force when the enemy is on the move, and how SLD 45’s space access mission is a key element of the United States Space Force plan for reconstitution from enemy aggression,” he said.



Kaiser said he plans to weave those lessons directly into future training for the 645th Cyberspace Squadron and across SLD 45’s cyber teams, emphasizing repeated exercises so both seasoned operators and junior Guardians understand how Space Force capabilities support the broader joint fight.



“The main takeaway is the critical need for space and cyber integration at the combatant command level,” he said. “Repeated exercises like this show the joint team what Space Force brings to the fight, putting every aspect of space and cyber at the combatant commander’s disposal and ensuring we remain a vital tool in the arsenal for joint operations.”



Back on the Space Coast, Kaiser’s hard-won insights are sharpening the squadron’s defensive cyber playbook to keep launch networks rock-solid against any adversary.