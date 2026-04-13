The line between water and home: How the Levee Safety Program helps reduce flood risk for millions

Most people don’t think about levees and floodwalls.

Most people can drive past them every day never realizing what they are—just a long stretch of raised ground, maybe a concrete wall, maybe something that blends so naturally into the landscape it feels invisible.

Until the water rises.

That’s when everything changes.

Behind that “invisible” line are homes, families, businesses, entire communities—millions of people across the country who depend on something they may not even know is there. In fact, more than 23 million people in the U.S. live and work behind levee systems. And when those systems do their job, most people will never notice.

But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District does.

Every day.

The USACE Levee Safety Program exists for that exact reason—to make sure those systems perform when it matters most. USACE levee safety teams work to ensure the safety of these structures as well as the communities who rely on them. Not just during flood events, but long before the first drop of rain hits.

The Louisville District Levee Safety Team, comprised of 15 levee safety professionals, help to oversee a portfolio of 260 miles of levee embankment and 26 miles of floodwall across Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.

At its core, a levee is simple. It runs alongside a river, built to keep water from spilling into the land behind it. It is different from a dam, which holds water back across a river. A levee doesn’t store water—it keeps it out. And that difference matters.

As Louisville District Levee Safety Program Manager Neil Cash put it, “Levees are nearly strictly, purely for life safety and protection of property.”

That is the mission, and it’s one USACE takes seriously.

Because when a levee fails, it can happen fast—and the consequences can be devastating.

That is part of why the Levee Safety Program was strengthened after Hurricane Katrina. Since then, there’s been a renewed focus—not just on the structures themselves, but on understanding risk, improving performance, and making sure communities are prepared.

But this is not something USACE does alone.

Behind every levee system is a local sponsor—often a city, county or state agency—people who are out there every day walking the levee, maintaining it, watching it closely. They know the system, the weak spots, the history. They see things others don’t.

“It’s really a partnership between us and the sponsors,” said Amber Taylor, geologist with the Louisville District’s Levee Safety Section, “because we’re both working to reduce flood risk for the communities that live behind the levees.”

The Louisville District works with 46 levee sponsors to manage 57 levee systems in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

And those partnerships are what makes the system work.

Because when a river starts to rise, it’s no longer theoretical.

During flood events, everything shifts. The district’s Emergency Operations Center activates. Engineers, geologists, and levee safety teams move in as called upon. Communication tightens. Eyes are on the system constantly.

Teams go out on the levees, shoulder to shoulder with sponsors, looking for early warning signs—seepage, instability—anything that could turn into something bigger. USACE, helps coordinate flood-fighting materials like sandbags, provides technical guidance in real time, and make decisions that can impact entire communities.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Cash said.

And even then, the goal is simple: Buy time. Protect lives. Hold the line.

But some of the most important work happens when there isn’t a flood.

When things are quiet.

That’s when inspections happen—sometimes annually, sometimes every five years, walking entire systems from one end to the other. It’s when teams review new construction projects near levees, making sure growth doesn’t unintentionally increase risk. USACE Levee experts assess aging infrastructure, identify weak points, and help sponsors prioritize repairs before those issues become emergencies.

It’s preparation. It’s prevention. It’s the kind of work most people will never see.

But it is the reason everything holds together when it needs to.

Because levee safety isn’t just about infrastructure.

It’s about the person who doesn’t have to evacuate. The business that doesn’t lose everything overnight.

The family that wakes up the next morning with their home still standing.

It’s about trusting a system, in a partnership, and in the people working behind the scenes to make sure that line between water and home never breaks.