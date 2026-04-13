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    171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds of Student Leaders at All-Star Leadership Day

    All-Star Leadership Day

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss | Lt. Col. Alex Steele, executive officer, 171st Air Refueling Wing, welcomes students...... read more read more

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    More than 400 high school student leaders from across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia gathered at the 171st Air Refueling Wing on April 15, 2026, for an All-Star Leadership Day, a dynamic event designed to honor student influencers and provide hands-on exposure to U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard career opportunities.

    Hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing, the half-day experience featured tours of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, interactive demonstrations by Airmen in various career fields, and leadership challenges aimed at showcasing the values of service, teamwork, and innovation. Students engaged directly with Airmen, gaining insights into the diverse roles within the Air Force and the Air National Guard.

    “These student leaders are already making a significant impact in their schools and communities. We are thrilled to welcome them to the 171st to show them how their leadership skills and passion for excellence can translate into a meaningful career serving our nation, whether right here in Pennsylvania or around the world,” said Col. Jason Figley, 171st Maintenance Group commander. “The future starts with inspiring the next generation of leaders like these.”

    The event is part of a broader Department of the Air Force initiative to connect with student leaders in communities adjacent to military installations. Following the success of the inaugural event at the 171st in 2024, All-Star Leadership Day is now being replicated at five installations nationwide. Students expressed that the event opened their eyes to the variety of opportunities in the military.

    The success of the event was a testament to the hard work of all the Airmen involved. Every group, from maintenance to security forces, pulled together to make the event a good experience for future leaders. Students interested in learning more about career opportunities in the Air Force are encouraged to visit https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.airforce.com or download the "Aim High" app.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:05
    Story ID: 562797
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 42
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Inspires Hundreds of Student Leaders at All-Star Leadership Day, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #171st ARW
    #yinzaimhigh
    #Air National Guard
    #U.S. AIR FORCE

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