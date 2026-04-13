Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | U.S. Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | U.S. Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, provides opening remarks during the 2026 Commando Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 15, 2026. The Commando Hall of Honor was established in 2010 by former U.S. SOCOM Commander Admiral Eric T. Olson and recognizes individuals who have served with distinction within the special operations forces community. This year, U.S. SOCOM inducted 10 former special operators, including four Medal of Honor recipients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller) see less | View Image Page

USSOCOM marks 39th Anniversary with Commando Hall of Honor Induction Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Special Operations Command (U.S. SOCOM) inducted 10 special operators into the Commando Hall of Honor on April 15, 2026, marking both a celebration of distinguished service and the command’s 39th anniversary.



The annual ceremony, held at U.S. SOCOM headquarters, recognized service members whose actions and leadership left a lasting impact on the special operations community, often beyond public view. Established in 2010 by then-Commander Adm. Eric T. Olson, the Commando Hall of Honor preserves the legacy of elite operators spanning generations of modern special operations forces (SOF).



“Today, we gather to honor a remarkable group of individuals whose collective service represents a living history of American valor,” said U.S. Adm. Frank M. Bradley, commander, U.S. SOCOM. “Their careers span the defining conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries, from the shores of Makin Island in World War II, through the frozen battlefields of Korea, and the dense jungles of Vietnam.”



This year’s inductees include four Medal of Honor recipients, all honored posthumously: U.S. Army Col. Roger H.C. Donlon, U.S. Air Force Col. Bernard F. Fisher, U.S. Army Col. Ola L. Mize, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Clyde A. Thomason.



The Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, recognizes service members for exceptional acts of heroism, bravery and honor.



Additional inductees included retired U.S. Army Gen. Joseph L. Votel, retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis J. Hejlik, retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul E. Lefebvre, retired U.S. Army Col. William J. Coultrup, retired U.S. Army Col. Donald E. Plater, and retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William F. Thetford.



During the ceremony, Bradley reflected on the legacy of SOF, stressing the human dimension of special operations and praising the inductees’ lifetime of service while acknowledging the enduring sacrifices of Gold Star families. He pointed to U.S. SOCOM’s history, from its origins in 1942 to its 39th anniversary this week, as evidence of a force built to confront the nation’s most demanding missions.



As the nation's most precise and lethal fighting force, U.S. SOCOM has served as the "Tip of the Spear" for decades, synchronizing global counterterrorism operations since 2004 and conducting a wide range of missions from hostage rescue to unconventional warfare.



The Commando Hall of Honor reflects the core ethos of special operations forces, including the foundational principle that “Humans are more important than hardware,” underscoring the value placed on the selection, training, commitment and leadership of SOF personnel.



The inductees represent a cross-section of the joint force, reinforcing U.S. SOCOM’s role as the connective element among U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps special operations units. Their contributions span decades of conflict and cooperation, from World War II-era operations to modern counterterrorism and partner force development missions.



“Inducting these 10 heroes into our Commando Hall of Honor means that their contributions, their stories, and their legacies will forever be enshrined as a part of the very foundation of this SOF community,” said Bradley.



Since its inception, the Commando Hall of Honor has recognized hundreds of special operators, with annual inductions often aligned with key milestones in the command’s history. The hall’s scope traces back to 1942, honoring those who shaped the evolution of modern special operations and ensuring their stories endure.



As U.S. SOCOM marks its 39th year, the legacy of its operators continues to guide current and future forces in addressing complex global challenges.