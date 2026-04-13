TACOM kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with run/walk, proclamation signing Your browser does not support the audio element.

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – Members of the Detroit Arsenal and U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command workforces joined together April 9 in a show of solidarity and support for victims of sexual assault and harassment at an annual run/walk.



The event, held on the grounds of the Detroit Arsenal and organized by sexual assault response coordinators Parker Peterson and Scott Zelenock, launched TACOM’s commemoration of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. SAAPM is observed throughout April and features programming designed to educate and empower members of the Detroit Arsenal workforce while fostering a culture of respect.



In his remarks, Peterson emphasized the importance of taking time to understand the meaning behind SAAPM and why TACOM and the Detroit Arsenal commemorate it.



“As we join here today,” Peterson said, “we hope that the chance to be in nature for a moment is like a breath of fresh air for all of us. Sexual assault and harassment, if left unchecked in our workplace culture, harms the dignity of our teammates. It harms our relationships. Taking time like this allows us to show that we are here to support survivors and build a workplace where each of us is respected.”



TACOM Commanding General Brig. Gen. Beth Behn echoed Peterson’s comments, saying that “sexual assault and harassment have no place within our workforce.”



Behn addressed the assembled members of the workforce before the run/walk began. She emphasized the importance of eliminating sexual assault and harassment, calling it “unacceptable.”



“Each of us,” said Behn, “have a stake in the environment we create here. We will continue to work together to ensure that we are doing everything we can, from the individual to the organization, to build a workplace culture of support and respect.”



Behn, TACOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus and Army Materiel Command Legal Center-Detroit Arsenal Chief Counsel Wendy Saigh all singed a commemorative copy of a proclamation detailing the command’s commitment to eliminating sexual assault and harassment. The signed copy will be displayed at the arsenal throughout the month as a public and physical reminder of the command’s commitment to ensuring a work environment where sexual assault and harassment are not tolerated.



The run/walk then began in earnest, with a crowd of Civilians and Soldiers taking to the Detroit Arsenal’s track. Participants mingled and talked with friends and teammates, with the majority of Soldiers taking the opportunity to get in a run as the sun rose over the arsenal grounds.



SAAPM will continue throughout April at TACOM, with events and programming designed to raise awareness and help members of the workforce protect themselves, their teammates and their loved ones from sexual assault and harassment.