Navy Shore Boss Visits Region Southeast Bases

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams | 260414-N-XA496-1031 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Apr. 14, 2026) Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), meets with Sailors during a tour of the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) barracks onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Fla., Apr. 4. The future of our naval force is trained at NATTC, and ensuring they have the best possible support is critical to projecting power. NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON D.C. (April 15, 2026) – Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), visited several installations in Navy Region Southeast to assess the Shore Enterprise's ability to support the fleet, Sailors, and families.

Gray’s tour through the region included stops at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, NAS Whiting Field and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City.

“Every installation is a critical warfighting platform, directly enabling fleet readiness and lethality,” said Gray. “Visiting our bases and meeting with the leaders and Sailors on the ground postures the Shore Enterprise to meet global challenges. Our installations are run by professionals who understand their essential role in providing readiness and support to the warfighter.”

At each installation, Gray met with base leadership to discuss local issues and Navy-wide initiatives. The visits included inspections of critical infrastructure and quality of service facilities. These assessments are part of a broader effort to ensure the Shore enterprise is fully aligned with fleet requirements and focused on delivering the infrastructure and services warfighters depend on. At NCBC Gulfport, Gray got a preview of the new galley experience, which will introduce rotating ethnic cuisine stations to offer more food choices. The galley is also receiving an interior redesign, featuring a new Liberty Corner with a comfortable lounge space where Sailors can relax and connect. The updated galley experience is a pilot program in the Navy’s food service transformation initiative, which improves food quality and turns galleys into places where Sailors want to gather.

During his visit to NAS Pensacola, Vice Adm. Gray toured the unaccompanied housing barracks and emphasized the Navy's commitment to providing safe and modern living conditions for all Sailors. At NSA Panama City, he visited family housing and the child development center.

“From the barracks I saw at NAS Pensacola to the child development center at NSA Panama City, it’s clear that the strength of our Navy in the Southeast is directly tied to the well-being of our people,” said Gray. “Taking care of our Sailors and their families isn't just a priority; it's a warfighting imperative.”

While at NAS Whiting Field, Gray recognized the installation’s outstanding performance by presenting the commanding officer Capt. Ted Elkins with the 2026 CNIC Installation Excellence Award for the small installation category. The base had also received the inaugural 2025 Shore Battle “E” Award. The Installation Excellence Award recognizes overall outstanding performance consistent with Shore Enterprise strategic goals, while the Shore Battle “E” is an operational award that recognizes installations for their excellence in generating and supporting combat capabilities.

“Earning both the Installation Excellence Award and the Shore Battle 'E' is a testament to the incredible team we have here at Whiting Field,” said Elkins. “From enabling over 1.3 million flight operations to training 100 percent of all Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard helicopter pilots, our team consistently delivers. Their dedication is what allows us to produce nearly 600 new aviators for the fleet annually while also leading the way in resource management and community partnership. I couldn't be prouder of the work they do every single day.”

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.