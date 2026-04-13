JBAB’s public health team tackles preventative care

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mark Tolefree, public health technician with Bolling...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mark Tolefree, public health technician with Bolling Medical Squadron Public Health, fills out a checklist during a food handling inspection with Mcdalia Luna, food service supervisor for the Bolling Club, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., April 1, 2026. The inspection focused on the elimination of preventable hazards across the JBAB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. -- Some of the most critical Air Force missions happen out of sight.



Bolling Medical Squadron Public Health ensures the medical mission readiness for military members, federal civilian employees and military families throughout Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and supporting agencies in the National Capital Region by eliminating preventable hazards before they reach the community.



The team minimizes health risks, provides education on safety procedures and promotes wellness across the base so JBAB personnel are ready to deploy and the installation community stays healthy.



“Our mission is centered on preventing health hazards, but a lot of people are unaware of what our team does,” shared U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lila Holden De La Rosa, community health and food protection lead for BMS Public Health. “We also handle occupational health concerns, conduct disease surveillance from mosquitos and ticks, and track the spread of sexually transmitted infections to prevent breakouts.”



The team ensures 54 base-wide food vendors and public facilities are practicing food handling safety and preventing the spread of foodborne illnesses.



“Our food inspections act like a net,” said Airman 1st Class Mark Tolefree, public health technician with BMS Public Health. “We are ensuring that every food place on base is handling the food in a safe way and following the correct procedures. We also provide guidance on how to correct something that is not being handled properly.”



Another vital role Public Health fulfills for the JBAB mission is their involvement in the personnel deployment function line to support JBAB’s worldwide mission and provide combat-ready forces.



“Part of our mission is taking care of people who will go downrange and make sure they are physically and mentally fit to do so,” shared Tolefree.



The team reviews all health records of Airmen scheduled to deploy, verifying Airmen’s overall health meets an acceptable standard for future operations. Public Health

certifies mission-ready Airmen for five combatant commands and overseas duty, including defense attachés and U.S. embassy assignments.